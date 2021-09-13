CASEY: Virginia election laws change once again

Welcome to election season 2021, peeps! Because we live in Virginia, we have elections every godforsaken year. The politicians never give us a breather.

If you suspect that system was designed to render the populace weary of voting — so that election outcomes could be more neatly preordained — you may be onto something. The other thing they seem to do annually, at least in recent years, is fiddle with election laws.

One of the best examples is voter identification. In 2012’s presidential election I used my water bill as substantiation of my voter identity, and that was a breeze. But by 2014, the General Assembly had outlawed that form of voter identification.

In 2020, state lawmakers went back to the old rules and made most bank statements and utility bills kosher once again for voter ID purposes. The same holds true for “any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter.” Photo ID is accepted but not required.

Lawmakers also restored this little nugget to the state code, which had stricken from the books previously: No ID whatsoever is necessary if a registered voter signs an affirmation of his or her identity. (Lying on such an affirmation constitutes a felony.)