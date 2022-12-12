CASEY: Was hooded-Klan image posted out of ignorance or malice?

Remember the old Highlights magazine? That was a kid-friendly staple in many a physician’s waiting room. One of its most charming offerings was a single-page feature called “Hidden Pictures.”

Typically, those consisted of a large drawn scene, such as children climbing aboard a school bus. Deviously penned into the larger drawing were smaller images of objects like a candle or a slice of pizza, which were not immediately apparent. The challenge was to find all the hidden smaller objects.

The technique is known as “steganography,” but the practice is not always so innocent. This we know because of a red-white-and-blue elephant image which — until Friday — dominated the homepage of the Patrick County Republican Committee’s website.

Six strategic black blots beneath the patriotic pachyderm’s legs created three new and distinct steganographic images — of hooded Klansmen. Oops!

Patrick County Republican Chair Lynne Bogle reacted with utter horror after my colleague, Luke Weir, brought the imagery to her attention Friday. (Weir had been tipped off by another Republican, state Del. Marie March of Floyd.)

Bogle immediately swapped out the KKK-imagery for Virginia’s seal, which features a Roman goddess with a bare breast. (That had its own run with infamy in 2010, under former attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, remember?)

In her first response to Weir, Bogle seemed to indicate the Klansmen image was posted in error.

“We had obviously not realized that this image could be interpreted that way,” she said. “Now that it’s been pointed out to us, we have removed the image entirely and changed our website password.”

That’s a fair enough statement, because not everybody immediately grokked the racist imagery. (It also got posted, and was soon taken down, in August, on an Alabama county GOP committee’s Facebook page.)

But in a later statement to this newspaper, Bogle raised the possibility of sabotage and skullduggery.

“We’re horrified that this disgusting imagery appeared on our website. We’re still looking for additional information, but it appears the image may have been placed maliciously by an outside actor,” she wrote.

So was it an unintentional goof, or deliberate malice?

It can’t be both, because the gulf between those positions is too wide. The former’s an embarrassing but forgivable mistake, while in Virginia the latter could easily constitute the crime of Computer Trespass. Here’s what Title 18.2 of the Virginia Code says about that:

“It is unlawful for any person, with malicious intent, or through intentionally deceptive means and without authority, to … temporarily or permanently remove, halt, or otherwise disable any computer data, computer programs or computer software from a computer or computer network.”

From the above we can deduce that, at the very least, a potential crime has occurred. According to the Virginia code, it could be either a Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 6 felony, depending on the circumstances.

Monday I sought clarification from Bogle with a series of emailed questions. One of them was, “Who later took down the offensive image and replaced it with the Virginia seal?”

Bogle replied: “I removed the image myself.”

From this we can deduce that Bogle knows the login and password to the inner workings of patrickcountygop.org.

Another question: “Have you determined who posted the image?”

Bogle replied: “This is still under investigation.”

Her answer strongly suggests someone other than Bogle is the culprit. Because if it had been her, she would know she did it. And in that case, there would be no need for the question to be “still under investigation.”

“When was the klan-hood image posted?” I asked.

“This is still under investigation,” replied Bogle, who assumed leadership of the Patrick County GOP in August.

“How many people knew the website’s [former] password?” I asked. That answer might help narrow the universe of potential malefactors. But Bogle’s did not.

“This is still under investigation,” she replied.

Then I asked her for the old password to the website that may have been maliciously compromised. If it was something easily guessable, such as “MAGA” or “Trump2024” or “BidenSucks,” that could tend to support her malicious-actor theory.

“The password has been changed and two part authentication activated,” Bogle replied. “I am currently the only person with the new password.”

But that didn’t answer the question I had asked. So I asked again.

“I understood the question but wasn’t comfortable sharing any passwords, for security of all accounts,” Bogle replied.

After all, it’s a potential crime that’s “still under investigation.” Any stray fact might compromise the probe, eh?

That raises an additional question — who is investigating? I struck out with that one, too.

First I called the Virginia State Police administrative offices for Division 6. Though located in Salem, it covers Patrick County, too. The woman who answered had no idea what I was talking about. But she took a message and said a sergeant would call back if it was them.

It was the same story at the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. I left a message there, too. Neither agency called back. So I cannot confirm that either is investigating this potential computer trespass.

I also asked Bogle which law enforcement agency she contacted.

“Mr. Casey, as long as this is ongoing I’m not disclosing details for security reasons,” she replied.

Come on. Whatever the answers are, they’re not national defense secrets. Disclosing the name of an investigating agency doesn’t compromise anything.

The posting of KKK-imagery on the Patrick County Republican Committee’s website was either dumb or deliberate.

The central question is, which? It shouldn’t take a whole weekend to figure out.