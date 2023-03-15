Have you spent any time watching cable news in recent months?

If so, you might have noticed a familiar face on the TV screen. That would be the mug of John Fishwick Jr., former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

In January, when producers of “Dan Abrams Live” on NewsNation wanted an expert to discuss classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s former office, they turned to the longtime Roanoke lawyer. (He’s also appeared at least four times on Abrams’ satellite radio show.)

Fishwick, 65, told Abrams the Biden documents discovery could complicate any potential federal criminal case stemming from other unrelated classified documents the FBI found last year when it searched Mar-a-Lago. That’s the Palm Beach, Florida, residence of former President Donald Trump.

In September, Fishwick showed up at least twice on prime-time MSNBC to discuss the Mar-a-Lago search with host Alex Wagner. (She replaced Rachel Maddow in the Tuesday to Friday 9 p.m. time slot.)

Those followed an August appearance on CNN with host Poppy Harlow about the same subject.

Earlier this month, when Fox Business needed an expert to discuss the double-murder trial of a prominent South Carolina ex-attorney, its producers turned to Fishwick, too.

On Fox Business’ 8 p.m. show, “Kennedy,” Fishwick predicted that defendant Alex Murdoch’s testimony in his own defense had strengthened the murder case against him. (Fishwick proved right; the jury in the weekslong murder trial spent less than three hours deliberating before finding Murdoch guilty of gunning down his wife and son.)

In earlier appearances on “Kennedy,” Fishwick dished his thoughts about the November massacre of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, and the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

“It’s been great to be on their shows. I’ve really enjoyed it,” Fishwick told me Wednesday. The aspect he enjoys the most, he added, is taking complicated legal matters and turning them “into something folks can understand.”

Locally, Fishwick has made other waves.

In the fall, he was in this newspaper, and on local TV and news websites, advocating for removing the name Richard H. Poff from the federal courthouse on Franklin Road. Poff was a former congressman from Roanoke who supported racial segregation and opposed the Civil Rights Act.

Fishwick wants the building renamed after pioneering civil rights attorney Rueben Lawson. In January, the Roanoke City Council approved a resolution calling on the federal government to change the name.

Locally, a number of observers have noticed Fishwick’s new and sudden prominence. That’s fueled speculation he may be courting it, for future political purposes. When I asked him directly if that’s the case, Fishwick deftly changed the subject.

“This is an extension of something I’ve been doing my whole life,” he said. “I love being a lawyer and talking about these cases.”

Next I asked if he’s considering a bid for Virginia attorney general — an office for which he briefly sought the Democratic nomination in 2008. Fishwick coyly avoided that question, too.

“There are a lot of things I might be doing,” he replied. “I’m not ruling anything out of my life.”

Fishwick said he didn’t court the national media attention. Rather, the interest in him as a cable news guest seemed to grow organically, after the New York Times quoted him last summer about the search at Mar-a-Lago.

“I think that triggered it,” Fishwick said.

Afterward, a producer for CNN called Fishwick about appearing on screen with Poppy Harlow. Then MSNBC started calling, and so did Fox Business and NewsNation. Suddenly, Fishwick seemed to become a go-to voice for explaining sensational and high-profile American crimes.

Why are they calling Fishwick?

For that, he offered two possible explanation. The first, he said is “the big dogs must not have answered their cellphones.” (He said he gets — at most — a few hours advance of the segments on which he’s appeared.)

The second concerns recent advances in video technology, such as Zoom. Those have made getting on TV a lot easier out here in the hinterlands. Fishwick can do it from his home, or office, rather than drive to a TV studio.

“I think one of the great things Zoom has done for us is, you can be in Roanoke, Virginia, and be on live TV with someone in New York or wherever,” he said.

Although Fishwick is a longtime Democrat, he’s not delivering overtly political messages. Clips of him on YouTube display no thundering denunciations of one party or strident defenses of another. He mostly sticks to nuts-and-bolts legal analysis.

“I try to do it in a nonpartisan way,” Fishwick said. “I just call them as I see them.”

A case in point was his Dec. 13 appearance on “Kennedy” to discuss the FTX collapse and potential criminal charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder. (The show’s host, Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, goes by her middle name. She got her national TV start as a deejay on MTV, back when Fishwick was in his 20s.)

Fox Business headlined that segment, “Sam Bankman-Fried stole from investors: John Fishwick.” On it, Fishwick called Bankman-Fried an “incredible scheme-ster.”

Here’s what Fishwick said:

“Well I think the most serious charge that he’s facing is, you know, he’d defrauded and stolen from these small investors all across the country, folks who put their life savings in there, hundreds and hundreds of those folks, and he just stole from them, plain and simple.

“And I think that’s what gets the attention the most of the Department of Justice. Obviously, there are other investors who’ve lost millions and millions of dollars. But it’s the average person who’s been so harmed by this incredible schemester.”

At one point, Fishwick seemed to suggest that Bankman Fried might cut a deal with prosecutors and flip on somebody else, so as to lessen his future prison term.

Kennedy responded, “Who does he flip on?”

Fishwick noted the alleged fraudster had made $40 million in political donations in the last election cycle. (Three-quarters of that went to Democrats, by the way.)

“One of the charges deals with those political gifts, contributions,” Fishwick said. “But I think the bigger game on the contributions is not just that you didn’t follow the rules when you gave money to politicians, did you expect to get something in return from the politicians? Or did you get something in return from the politicians?

“I think it’s interesting that that charge is in this early-stage indictment. That sends a signal to me that DOJ is looking for bigger charges as it relates to potential political corruption.”

Federal prosecutors recently issued a superseding indictment of Bankman-Fried that suggests they’re looking at the case the way Fishwick said they would, back in December.

One prediction he proved wrong on, however, is that Bankman-Fried would never get bail. He did, on Dec. 22. The alleged fraudster and his parents posted a $250 million personal-recognizance bond that requires Bankman-Fried to live with them in California.

No matter. “Roanoke, Virginia” was in the bottom corner of that screen, and others Fishwick’s been on recently. It puts us on the map, and on the rest of the nation’s mind, at least briefly.

“I view this as a tremendously fun and unusual thing to do,” Fishwick said. Also, he added, “it’s great for Roanoke.”