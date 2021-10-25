CASEY: Youngkin campaign seeks to hold rally outside early voting location

Is the Glenn Youngkin campaign going to hold a campaign rally outside an early voting center in Roanoke County on Wednesday? At this point that’s anyone’s guess, although the campaign appears to be trying to put one together.
On Friday, Roanoke County received an online application for a Youngkin campaign event outside the Brambleton Center, at 3738 Brambleton Avenue.
The center is owned by Roanoke County, and it’s one of two early voting locations in the locality. The other is the Roanoke County Election Office on Chestnut Street in Vinton. Polls at the Brambleton Center will be open during the planned event.
The Youngkin campaign appears to realize voting will be underway at the time. Here’s how the organizers described the event on the application:
“A quick pop-up bullhorn rally intended to draw citizens to a location physically nearby the early voting satellite location, get folks excited, and then encourage them to walk inside and vote.” The application noted the event would occur between noon and 1:15 p.m.
Amy Whittaker, a spokeswoman for Roanoke County, said that as of Monday morning, the campaign’s application was incomplete. The county will try to accommodate the request if it’s complete by 4 p.m. Tuesday, she added.
“The proposed plan is for the Youngkin campaign bus to be parked on the east side of the parking lot, in the last lane of parking” at the Brambleton Center,” Whittaker said.
The person who submitted the application is Charles Ferry. His LinkedIn page lists him as “regional political director” for the Youngkin campaign. It also lists Ferry as a senior at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, where he’s majoring in political science and also studying economics and music.
The campaign rally appears to be part of a 10-day, 50-stop Youngkin campaign bus tour called “Win with Glenn.” That kicked off Saturday night in a field next to a grocery store in the Short Pump area of Henrico County, outside Richmond.
The Youngkin campaign has formally announced other events on that tour slated for Tuesday. One is in Danville early Tuesday, while others follow later in the day in Dinwiddie County, Mecklenburg County and South Boston.
Democrat Terry McAuliffe, meanwhile, is planning his own campaign meet-and-greet event Wednesday morning in South Roanoke.
So far, I’ve seen no formal announcement of the Youngkin event in Roanoke County. That may be because organizers are having trouble ironing out the final wrinkles on the application. Whittaker listed three ways in which it was insufficient.
First, the county requires the campaign to purchase a $1 million liability insurance policy for the rally. As of Monday morning, the county was unaware of any insurance in force for the event.
The second issue is parking. The county is requiring rally attendees to park off site, so as not to take up parking spaces for potential voters, Whittaker said.
“All attendees for the event would be required to park off-site (Cave Spring Corners) so those citizens visiting the Brambleton Center to vote, are allowed to park for that function,” Whittaker told me.
It was unclear to the county Monday whether the Youngkin campaign had received permission for attendees to use the Cave Spring Corners parking lot.
The Brambleton Center parking lot, which can accommodate more than 100 cars, is along the backside of the building.
It’s accessible only off Valley Forge Avenue, which runs behind the Brambleton Center. That means attendees would have to cross Brambelton Avenue, a busy, five-lane traffic artery with precious few sidewalks, to get from the shopping center to the Brambleton Center.
The third issue is the potential effects on traffic along Brambleton Avenue in the Cave Spring Corners area. The campaign needs to arrange with Roanoke County police for traffic control — for which the police would bill the campaign. “This is standard for any type of event,” Whittaker said.
Monday morning I reached out to Ferry with questions about the event. He referred me to Youngkin campaign spokesman Macaulay Porter. I sent Porter an email but didn’t receive a response by deadline Monday.
One person who’s unhappy about the possible rally is Susan Cloeter, chair of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee. She said she first heard about it Friday.
“It gave me a lot of concerns, but I’m telling you, in Roanoke County the Republicans can do whatever they want,” Cloeter said.
“It’s kind of like voter suppression because voting will be taking place during these hours,” she added. “I can guarantee you it’s going to suppress votes.”
Ken Srpan, chair of Roanoke County’s Electoral Board, declined to comment.
Another electoral board member, Jeff Krasnow, said he was speaking for himself, rather than the electoral board.
“I think any type of political rally or event at a place where voting is going on has at least the potential to intimidate voters who may not agree with the views of those conducting or participating in the rally,” he said.
Krasnow went over to the Brambleton Center on Monday. He said the location of the intended rally was “a good 200 feet from the 40-foot restricted area” defined by state law.
That law says: “During the times the polls are open and ballots are being counted, or within one hour of opening or after closing, it is unlawful for any person to loiter or congregate within 40 feet of any entrance of any polling place; within such distance to give, tender, or exhibit any ballot, ticket, or other campaign material to any person or to solicit or in any manner attempt to influence any person in casting his vote; or to hinder or delay a qualified voter in entering or leaving a polling place.”
Monday, Dan Webb, chair of the Roanoke County Republican Committee, didn’t return a phone call or email message about the rally.
But Roanoke County Supervisor Paul Mahoney, a Republican who represents the Cave Spring District, said he saw no problems with the event.
“It’s a piece of public property, it’s the Brambleton Center,” Mahoney said.
“If any organization wants to rent or utilize county property, we have a process for them to go through. If you touch all the bases that you’re supposed to, you can have the event. And if you don’t touch all the bases, you can’t. It’s as simple as that.”
