CASEY: Youngkin campaign seeks to hold rally outside early voting location

One person who’s unhappy about the possible rally is Susan Cloeter, chair of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee. She said she first heard about it Friday.

“It gave me a lot of concerns, but I’m telling you, in Roanoke County the Republicans can do whatever they want,” Cloeter said.

“It’s kind of like voter suppression because voting will be taking place during these hours,” she added. “I can guarantee you it’s going to suppress votes.”

Ken Srpan, chair of Roanoke County’s Electoral Board, declined to comment.

Another electoral board member, Jeff Krasnow, said he was speaking for himself, rather than the electoral board.

“I think any type of political rally or event at a place where voting is going on has at least the potential to intimidate voters who may not agree with the views of those conducting or participating in the rally,” he said.

Krasnow went over to the Brambleton Center on Monday. He said the location of the intended rally was “a good 200 feet from the 40-foot restricted area” defined by state law.