CASEY: Your 2021 Election Contest entries are due Sunday

However, that date range may not be the most useful or accurate one. That’s because the spread between the two parties in Roanoke has considerably widened in the past 20 years.

For example, in the past five elections (2001-2017), Democrats seeking the governor’s office have averaged 13,420 votes in the Star City to Republican candidates’ 8,798.

And during that time period, no Republican candidate for governor topped 10,000 votes in the city. Former Gov. Bob McDonnell came the closest when he ran in 2009. He pulled 9,929 votes that year, to Democrat Creigh Deeds’ 10,731.

In 2013, GOP nominee Ken Cuccinelli took 7,786 votes from the city. (McAuliffe, who won the city with 11,714 votes, won statewide with less than 48% of the vote.) And in 2017, Ed Gillespie chalked up 8,890 votes in Roanoke in his losing race against Ralph Northam, who got 15,099 votes in the city.

The last Republican gubernatorial candidate who scored more than 10,000 votes in Roanoke was Jim Gilmore. When he was elected governor in 1997, he got 11,628 votes in Roanoke — even though he lost the city to Democrat Don Beyer, who took 11,857.