CASEY: Your 2021 Election Contest entries are due Sunday

Your last chance to predict how many votes Glenn Youngkin will take from Tuesday’s election in Roanoke is quickly approaching.
The deadline to email your guesses is 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Send them to dan.casey@roanoke.com, and don’t let Halloween frighten you away from playing. Each entry must include:
Your name and locality (which may be published).
The total number of votes you predict Youngkin will receive in Roanoke.
Your phone number (which will not be published).
The percentage of the vote Youngkin will get from city voters, expressed in three digits, such as 45.5 (that’s for tie-breaking purposes only).
Anyone, anywhere is eligible to play. The entrant who most closely predicts Youngkin’s Roanoke vote total wins a lunch with me — although it’s debatable whether that’s much of a prize.
In last year’s contest, more than 170 entrants guessed how many votes Democrat Joe Biden would win in the Republican stronghold of Roanoke County. Matt Gallimore of Cave Spring was the winner. He came within 51 votes of Biden’s Roanoke County total, which was 21,801.
Gallimore collected the 2020 prize, although not until last week. After last year’s election, I wound up having three abdominal surgeries. The recovery took weeks, and I forgot about the lunch payoff.
It wasn’t until Gallimore entered the 2021 contest that I realized I still owed him from last year. (He was a good sport about the delay.)
Anyway, we sat down for some hamburgers at FarmBurguesa in Grandin Village, which we both enjoyed.
Without disclosing his guess, I reckon Gallimore has a strong entry this year. But you can’t necessarily say the same about most of the other entrants. This contest, which launched Sept. 25, has taken off rather slowly. And many of the players are predicting wildly.
As of Oct. 18,only five people had entered. Another shameless plug Oct. 19 pulled in 41 more entries. But contestants appear to be guessing on the high side, compared to previous Republicans’ performance in the Star City.
So here are some tips and hints that might help you best formulate a guess.
First: The Virginia Department of Elections website could be your friend in this endeavor. It has a fairly simple-to-use database of election results dating back to 1924. Best of all, it allows political geeks to drill down to the local level.
To get there, start at www.elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-results/ and then, under the heading “Historical Elections Results,” click on the link labeled “1924 to 2020.”
That takes you to a query box, where you have to specify the election year, the office up for election, and whether you want to see results for primary elections, general elections or all elections.
There’s a copious amount of election data for seemingly every election in the past 97 years — except, oddly, the results of the 1984 presidential election. I guess they missed one. (In Virginia and the nation, incumbent President Ronald Reagan, a Republican, beat Democratic nominee Walter Mondale that year.)
Second: Statewide polls suggest an increasingly tight race statewide between Youngkin, whom ex-president Donald Trump has endorsed multiple times, and Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who was barely elected with a plurality of the vote (rather than a majority) in 2013.
However, don’t let those polls foster the illusion Youngkin could win in Roanoke. The data suggests that’s extremely unlikely, even if Youngkin wins the overall election.
That’s because the last time a GOP gubernatorial candidate won Roanoke was 44 years ago in 1977, when Republican John Dalton beat Democrat Henry Howell, 13,906 to 12,344.
Third: So far the average of all entrants’ guesses shows Youngkin taking 10,704 votes in the city.
That’s not too far above 10,061, which is the Roanoke average for Republican gubernatorial campaigns since 1961. Over the same period, Democrats running for governor averaged 12,323 votes in the city.
However, that date range may not be the most useful or accurate one. That’s because the spread between the two parties in Roanoke has considerably widened in the past 20 years.
For example, in the past five elections (2001-2017), Democrats seeking the governor’s office have averaged 13,420 votes in the Star City to Republican candidates’ 8,798.
And during that time period, no Republican candidate for governor topped 10,000 votes in the city. Former Gov. Bob McDonnell came the closest when he ran in 2009. He pulled 9,929 votes that year, to Democrat Creigh Deeds’ 10,731.
In 2013, GOP nominee Ken Cuccinelli took 7,786 votes from the city. (McAuliffe, who won the city with 11,714 votes, won statewide with less than 48% of the vote.) And in 2017, Ed Gillespie chalked up 8,890 votes in Roanoke in his losing race against Ralph Northam, who got 15,099 votes in the city.
The last Republican gubernatorial candidate who scored more than 10,000 votes in Roanoke was Jim Gilmore. When he was elected governor in 1997, he got 11,628 votes in Roanoke — even though he lost the city to Democrat Don Beyer, who took 11,857.
All the above numbers came from the state Department of Elections database. And they suggest it’s highly likely Youngkin’s Roanoke vote total will fall somewhere south of the 10,000 mark. But in our 2021 Election Contest, more than half of the 46 contestants have guessed Youngkin will take over 10,000 votes in the city.
So there you have a big and fat hint for your election-guessing adventures. I hope you get lunch on me out of this.
