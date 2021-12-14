Caywood chosen as next Roanoke County administrator

He has also served as the county's staff lead for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, and currently represents the county on a variety of boards and commissions.

“We were delighted to find the right person for this position within the County organization," board Chairman Jason Peters said in the release. "Richard has been an important part of many significant initiatives, both completed and currently underway.

“He has proven himself time and again and we believe that he will provide continuity and stability during this important time for Roanoke County and the region. The Board looks forward to working with Richard to further improve the county organization and its services.”

Caywood said he is excited about the future of Roanoke County, and hopes to continue the progress the county has made in recent years, including the development of the 419 Town Center, which aims to transform the Tanglewood corridor into a mix-used, walkable area that features a variety of businesses and living spaces in the county.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in the county, and I feel like I’ve been a part of many of those projects, so I am ready for this new opportunity,” he said.