Changes to Blacksburg mass gathering ordinance proposed

BLACKSBURG — The town is proposing tweaks to its mass outdoor gathering ordinance, a nearly three-decade-old measure that was adopted in response to the student parties that occurred at the Stonegate Apartments during the early 1990s.

The adjustments being considered are part of greater efforts by town authorities to get a better grip on how student gatherings, particularly pre-game parties, have evolved.

One area of focus has been the gatherings on Center Street, which has gradually become a much more prominent spot for pre-game Virginia Tech football events.

One issue of concern as it relates to Center Street has been the spillover effects of the events there on Stadium Woods, the name that’s been given to the old-growth forest that borders nearby Lane Stadium and that has long been the subject of a local conservation campaign.

Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer said the town is considering ways to revise the access points to the stadium to try to reduce instances of students who decide to cross the old-growth forest to get to the college football venue. He said the issue doesn’t occur all the time, but it’s not uncommon for the activities on Center Street to grow to the point where it prompts many to step off the designated pathways to the stadium.

Spencer noted in a recent presentation that the mass gathering ordinance doesn’t always neatly apply to the activities around Center Street due to the fact the crowds there are often people just “milling about" the area. And the more organized gatherings there, he said, are often events on individual lots that don’t necessarily meet the definition of the town’s ordinance.

Among the proposed changes, however, is the addition of a voluntary party registration process “for smaller events to develop accountability,” reads text provided by Spencer. The option would apply to gatherings of fewer than 200 people.

Although it wouldn’t be a requirement, the measure would allow those parties' organizers to let the town know ahead of time of an upcoming event. The addition would aim to provide a more proactive way to address issues without immediately needing to take more serious measures, Spencer said.

“You call the party host and say, ‘We got a complaint, you need to address whatever the problem is,’” he said. “If it’s not addressed, we’ll be sending a patrol car out.”

Spencer said it provides opportunities for warnings first “instead of a police officer showing up and possibly immediately start issuing citations.”

“On a busy night, it can be a benefit to the police department,” he said. “It’s an alternative.”

The registration option is not uncommon in college towns as Harrisonburg and Clemson, South Carolina — the homes of James Madison University and Clemson University, respectively — each have similar measures, Spencer said.

“It’s apparently been successful,” he said.

The other proposed changes to the mass gathering ordinance include a provision giving the town manager the ability to deny a permit if the applicant had obtained another one within the preceding 90 days but failed to honor the conditions set forth by that previous permit. The proposed tweaks also include a requirement that permit applicants, if they’re tenants, to provide documentation showing they notified the property owner or landlord involving the location of an upcoming event.

In Blacksburg, a mass gathering permit is required anytime anyone plans to host an event that is slated to draw more than 200 people and that will involve amplified sound.

In the meantime, town officials plan to continue addressing the challenges with pre-game activities, particularly in the Center Street area.

Spencer’s recently shared presentation stated that there’s a need to “communicate broadly that Center Street can’t continue to be an outdoor beer garden for the general public.”

The ordinance is slated to be formally introduced on June 14, and a public hearing and vote is scheduled for July 12, Spencer said.

