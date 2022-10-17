Christiansburg clears permit for planned restaurant, pool hall

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town council has given the green light to a Pulaski business owner’s plans to open a restaurant that will include pool tables and serve alcoholic beverages.

The council, via a 6-0 vote this past week, approved the conditional use permit needed for Ron Frank Jr.’s upcoming venue at 3165 N. Franklin St. Frank is the current owner of 1st Pawn and Main Street Grill in Pulaski.

The property for Frank’s future restaurant neighbors a number of other businesses and is located almost directly across the road from the Corning plant on the northern end of town.

The conditional use permit was made possible due to a code change the council made earlier this year. It had previously approved an amendment that allows billiards in a room where alcoholic beverages are being sold only if council grants a conditional use permit.

The code change was prompted by Frank’s plans.

Up until the amendment, Christiansburg didn’t allow billiards or pool in the same room where beer or wine was being dispensed or sold. The town, however, did allow pool rooms without beer or wine sales in a number of its zoning districts.

Town staff expanded the language in the recent amendment to include all alcoholic beverages — and not just beer or wine — because beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages are common offerings of restaurants today, according to a document on the code change.

“The amendment would allow this use where deemed appropriate within the town while maintaining regulatory authority through the conditional use permit process for the protection of surrounding properties,” according to a town document.

The property for Frank’s restaurant in Christiansburg was designated as commercial on the future land use map, he said.

Frank’s plans have drawn enthusiasm from at least a few council members.

“I’m excited about this business coming to town,” said Councilwoman Johana Hicks before this past week’s vote.