Christiansburg council approves public drone delivery zone

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve a new 400-square-foot public delivery zone location for drone delivery company Wing.

The location, on town property next to the town Recreation Center on Franklin Street, will allow more local residents to order items by drone, according to the company.

Wing, a subsidiary company of Google’s parent Alphabet, began its commercial deliveries in Christiansburg in October 2019. It has since begun operating in cities in Finland and Australia, along with the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Previously, only residents in the four miles surrounding their base of operations on 160 Welcome St. could order limited local food, library books, or health and wellness products (their current offerings) through Wing. In surveys, the company found many local residents were interested in ordering but didn’t live in the delivery area. Now, Wing spokesman Jacob Demmitt said at a meeting in May, “virtually anyone who would like to experience drone delivery will have the opportunity.”

Public delivery zones, also known as DZs, have been implemented before in Finland, where customers could order food or other lightweight items to a public park. Their Youtube video demonstration showed the drone hovering above the zone and slowly letting a line down with the package attached. The DZ in Finland was a roped-off grassy area in a public park without attendants.

Wing spokespeople said at their original presentation to the council in May that the setup will be similar, with no permanent structures or buildings. When asked by Councilman Henry Showalter about concerns of unintended people stealing delivered items, Steve Yates, Wing’s director of U.S. business operations, said the company has not had any issues with stealing at their other public DZs.

Wing will pay the town $600 a month to use the space. Customers will only be able to order in the area of the recreation center, and a QR code will be set up on signage to place orders. Drones can carry packages up to 2.6 pounds and release no emissions as they are entirely electric.

Yates told the council in May he believes that people are “interested in a touchless society.”

In August of 2021, the company announced on their Youtube channel that they had delivered almost 100,000 orders in two years. For two years, operating five days a week, and in five locations across the globe, that makes for just over 190 deliveries per day. Their video indicated that much of the demand was in Logan, Australia, where they are able to serve 19 neighborhoods.

Expanding the reach of their local delivery area requires multiple approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration and can take long stretches of time as the legal proceedings go through.

Wing hopes the addition of the public DZ in Christiansburg will reach untapped demand even as the main delivery area remains limited.