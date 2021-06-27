Christiansburg council OK's budget, pandemic impacts still in play

CHRISTIANSBURG — Town council has passed its budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a period during which town officials are bracing for lower revenue than expected due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The council, on a 6-0 vote this past week, approved a budget with total expenditures of $75.2 million. While that amount is more than a $20 million increase from the current fiscal year’s expenditures, a chunk of that difference is tied to trails- and streets-related capital projects.

One major project that was approved several months ago and will continue throughout the following year is the construction of a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg’s fast-growing northwest section. The project is budgeted to cost nearly $18 million, $9.3 million of which is to be borrowed.

Town officials said they have reduced expected revenue in 2022 based on their experience with revenues in 2021. The categories they said have been most affected by the pandemic are primarily revenues from meals, lodging and sales taxes and business and occupational taxes.

Throughout 2021, the town has experienced a 50% drop in lodging revenue, 15% drop in meals revenue and an approximately 3% drop in sales tax revenue, according to the town’s budget summary.