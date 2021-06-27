Christiansburg council OK's budget, pandemic impacts still in play

CHRISTIANSBURG — Town council has passed its budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a period during which town officials are bracing for lower revenue than expected due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The council, on a 6-0 vote this past week, approved a budget with total expenditures of $75.2 million. While that amount is more than a $20 million increase from the current fiscal year’s expenditures, a chunk of that difference is tied to trails- and streets-related capital projects.
One major project that was approved several months ago and will continue throughout the following year is the construction of a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg’s fast-growing northwest section. The project is budgeted to cost nearly $18 million, $9.3 million of which is to be borrowed.
Town officials said they have reduced expected revenue in 2022 based on their experience with revenues in 2021. The categories they said have been most affected by the pandemic are primarily revenues from meals, lodging and sales taxes and business and occupational taxes.
Throughout 2021, the town has experienced a 50% drop in lodging revenue, 15% drop in meals revenue and an approximately 3% drop in sales tax revenue, according to the town’s budget summary.
The pandemic has impacted dining in general across the country, but the issue is of some significance in Christiansburg as money made from the meals tax is one of the town’s single-largest sources of revenue — the current fiscal year’s budget shows it’s ranked second behind water and sewer revenues.
Christiansburg draws more money from its meals tax than its property tax, a fact not often seen in other localities.
“That’s our bread and butter, really: meals and hotel [taxes],” Councilman Steve Huppert said in an interview this past week.
Still, Huppert complimented senior staff for their efforts to buffer the effects of the health crisis.
“I think they did a good job of forecasting problems that were going to happen, financial problems, and they accounted for that a year ago,” he said. “Our budget was never really hurt that bad. Of course, money the government has given us, too, in different areas” has helped.
Christiansburg was granted a total of $3.1 million from the federal American Rescue Act Plan, set in motion due to the pandemic. The town, however, hasn’t determined yet how those funds will be spent.
Christiansburg is also tapping into a so-called unassigned fund balance, which town policy dictates must be between 30% and 45% of all operating expenses. The policy was specifically established to help the town weather exceptionally difficult periods such as the ongoing pandemic.
Town officials anticipate the beginning unassigned fund balance to be approximately $25 million on July 1 and be at $14.8 million by about this time next year.