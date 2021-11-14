Christiansburg council OK's debt measure for park project

Barber said he expects at least a few of the park’s amenities to open within the next year.

After years of deliberations, town council formally moved the project forward about a year ago when it approved an agreement with Faulconer Construction Company.

In addition to the debt, other funding avenues for the project are grants, donations and reserve funds.

The development has so far been covered with reserve funds, Christiansburg officials said this past week.

Town Finance Director Valerie Tweedie told council members last week that they will be out of the reserve funds by the end of the month.

“So it is time to enter into the debt,” she said. “It is time to go forward with the debt, to continue with the construction of the park and meet our contractual obligations with Faulconer Construction.”

One particular aspect of the debt Tweedie highlighted was the interest rate, which she described as favorable to the town. She said she doesn’t foresee much lower rates than what they have been offered in relation to the park project.

“It’s almost like getting it for nothing,” Barber said of the rate.