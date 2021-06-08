Christiansburg Councilwoman Johana Hicks reprimanded

Stipes made a reference to how Hicks has often pushed back against the scrutiny by describing it as baseless harassment.

“I would agree you’re a victim Mrs. Hicks,” Stipes said, “but you’re a victim of your own choices and your own actions.”

Hicks has on many occasions characterized the latest scrutiny toward her as nothing more than bullying by colleagues who she argues are simply upset she’s challenging the status quo.

The councilwoman, the top vote-getter in the town’s 2019 election, ran a campaign that promised to challenge the convention of Christiansburg government and received backing from a group that had previously called on a significant shakeup of council’s makeup.

The reprimand comes just as the councilwoman has announced that she will be running for Christiansburg mayor this year. The councilwoman has claimed the resolution was in direct response to her mayoral run, a suggestion Barber has rebuffed.

Barber said the reprimand document came to his attention in February, but that he passed at the time on bringing it forward.

“Whether she runs for mayor makes no difference to me,” Barber said.