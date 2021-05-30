Christiansburg Councilwoman Johana Hicks running for mayor

“After a year and [a] half of attacks, council needs a new direction,” she wrote.

As far as other issues she’d like to further tackle in the future, Hicks said infrastructure is a major concern and pointed to flooding that occurred in the area of College Street last year.

Hicks said she’d also like to help push for more small businesses and overall growth in the area. One item, for example, that she said she fears could drive out some local restaurants and make Christiansburg less competitive with neighboring localities is the town’s meals tax, which she describes as high.

Christiansburg levies a 7.5% meals tax, which is in addition to the state’s 5.3% sales tax.

Barber voiced few comments on Hicks’ challenge.

“It’s certainly her priority to do so, as well as anybody else who wants to run,” Barber said.

Barber has served on the town council for more than two decades and first took office as mayor in 2014.

Barber said he decided to run again because he sees several items that he’d like to see finished in the future, including the redevelopment of the Christiansburg Marketplace, outstanding stormwater issues and the development of the park off of Peppers Ferry.