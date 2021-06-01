Christiansburg councilwoman, now mayoral hopeful, in more clashes, faces reprimand

CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Johana Hicks is again under scrutiny, and her colleagues have drafted a resolution of reprimand.
The resolution against Hicks for what's being considered as a code of ethics violation has been drafted and the Town Council plans to discuss the matter in the coming weeks.
The resolution, which says council has a duty to citizens to "avoid the appearance of impropriety," is a culmination of ethical concerns other council members have raised toward Hicks over the past year. The document, for example, makes reference to some past social media comments from Hicks that her colleagues found problematic.
The disclosure of the resolution came upon another spat between Hicks and her fellow council members, a thread of emails between them in which she in one reply told a councilman to “bite” her after that council member referenced her "blatant lies" and other issues.
The most recent clashes add another chapter to what has been a rocky past year for town council, with Hicks often at the center of the rifts.
Hicks, who promised to challenge the convention of town government during her election campaign, has repeatedly characterized the multiple episodes as nothing more than bullying by colleagues who she argues are simply upset she’s challenging the status quo.
“I haven’t played well with the ol' boys’ club,” Hicks said. “I was elected for the people, to work for the people, and that’s what I have done. All they have done is try to publicly shame me … they’ve tried every tactic in the book and they got nothing.”
Hicks’ most recent troubles come as she’s announced plans to run for mayor, a decision she argues prompted the drafting of the reprimand resolution.
Mayor Mike Barber - who is running for re-election - has rebuffed claims the resolution was drafted in response to Hicks’ plans to run for his seat.
The specific issues identified in the resolution are each separate matters that the governing body addressed at length over the past year. Council members have said that a number of Hicks’ actions have raised concerns about whether she may have committed any ethical violations.
Prior to the handing out of the resolution document, Hicks had exchanges with some council members via emails shared with The Roanoke Times. The root issues behind some of the arguments concerned work to be done by the New River Valley Regional Commission and Hicks’ husband, Matt Hicks.
Hicks in a May 16 email asked Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield a number of questions, including inquiries about how much it would cost to have the NRVRC help out with the town’s Comprehensive Plan and if that kind of work is already covered by the town’s share of the funding for the organization.
“I will talk to Kevin [Byrd], but I think it would depend on the amount of help that they provide,” Wingfield wrote in response, adding that Christiansburg currently provides the organization with just over $29,000 in fiscal year dues. “Their support could range from leading the process and drafting the document to supporting any function such as the public input/outreach workshops (which I think they are very good at). I know they aren’t looking to make money, just cover their staff costs with what they charge.”
Hicks, however, asked why the town has a planning department and planning commission, along with a town manager and assistant town manager. She also asked what the NRVRC currently does for the town with the fiscal year dues.
“I feel like before we start working [on] a comprehensive plan, we need to have the new planning manager or have [Assistant Town Manager] Andrew Warren run the comprehensive plan and have a real planning department,” Hicks wrote. “If we cannot get our own departments to do this, why do we have a department anyhow?”
Christiansburg announced in March that it had hired a new planning director, but recently posted the job. A town spokeswoman said they couldn’t discuss details of personnel matters in response to a question about the status of the person they hired earlier this year.
Wingfield, in response to Hicks, listed some of the work performed by the NRVRC over the years. Among the items were a recent housing study, assistance with a long-term plan to connect the trail networks in the New River and Roanoke valleys and work on the passenger rail efforts. On passenger rail, the organization more specifically led the work that resulted in a recommended station location and provided some estimated costs on building and running a station.
Further, Wingfield wrote that the idea isn’t for the organization to write the town’s Comprehensive Plan, but to provide help with events such as public input meetings.
Hicks responded that the town should wait for the new council members to arrive before pursuing the matter any further, prompting Showalter in another email to ask the councilwoman to clarify her point.
“Also, I would again encourage that you stop attempting to have meetings online through email,” Showalter wrote. “Your constant lack of transparency, blatant lies, lack of effort and gaslighting will have devastating effects on our citizen’s trust and the town’s image.”
Hicks in response wrote that she’s trying to do her homework, “which is also something you all like to whine about.”
“As far as subordination and gaslighting goes, as far as that goes, some people in the county have already said that they were instructed not to speak to me,” she wrote. “Were you one of the people that contacted them to get in the middle of my conversations as a citizen? … bite me Henry.”
Hicks’ comment to Showalter drew responses from some other council members, one of whom called the councilwoman unprofessional.
“‘Bite me’ to another council member in an e-mail? What in the world. Oh my,” wrote Councilman Brad Stipes.
Councilwoman Merissa Sachs, in another email thread last month, shared a photo of a person in a T-shirt marked with highly critical writing about town government.
Among other points, the shirt’s writing claims to readers that the town’s leadership does not want voices to be heard and that they “love secret meetings.”
“Promoting a personal agenda via tshirt probably doesn’t help the respect issue you claim to have,” Sachs wrote to Hicks.
Hicks responded that it wasn’t her in the photo, prompting Showalter to ask if it was in fact her husband and if she would mind sending a photo of the entire shirt. Hicks didn’t directly confirm that it was her husband and said she in fact minded sending a picture of the shirt. She also told Showalter to reach out to her husband directly if the councilman had any questions for him.
Barber, who declined to comment on the email arguments, said he was approached by several council members about the recent resolution and that it would be up to them to decide whether Hicks should be reprimanded.
Barber said a reprimand would simply lead to a mark on Hicks’ record. He, however, said further violations could in fact “result in further reprimand, censure or even expulsion from council.”
One of the issues identified in the resolution concerned a past Facebook comment from Hicks in which she wrote that she had contacted town Finance Director Valerie Tweedie “and specifically asked if I vote for this budget amendment and her response was no.”
Fellow council members during the debate over the Facebook comment raised concerns about Hicks making deliberately untrue allegations about the work of a top town official.
The comment pertained to a budget amendment that covered the nearly $18 million multi-purpose park project off of Peppers Ferry Road. Hicks, who voted against the amendment, has been a critic of the park project.
Hicks eventually told Showalter during the back and forth that Tweedie never told her how to vote, but the councilwoman argued the councilman took the comment out of context and that it was part of greater thread.
Another related issue pointed out in the reprimand resolution regards a claim from Hicks that Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, had told her last year that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point other council members said is untrue. The bond comment was in reference to how the town is set to borrow $9.3 million to help pay for the park, with council members balking at suggestions that they are being underhanded by keeping the debt amount below $10 million.
Rush wrote in an email that he didn’t recall any conversation with any council member about any specific project funding issues. Hicks maintains there was a conversation and said a friend who was with her that day was a witness.
The other issues identified in the reprimand resolution concern errors Hicks made in her mandatory financial disclosure forms and an allegation, “absent merit,” that a member of the Downtown Christiansburg Inc. organization had engaged in financial malfeasance with taxpayer dollars.
Barber said the DCI issue concerns the organization’s president, Justin Sanders, who happened to be a planner with the town of Pulaski around the time that locality was going through some financial challenges.
Pulaski was just over a year ago grappling with hurdles due to overspending and revenue shortfalls and had performed an audit on its 2018-19 finances, according to some past news reports.
Barber said Sanders had nothing to do with any of those budget related issues.
“He [Sanders] would have no control over the budget and most likely [have] no access to any of the funds,” Barber said, adding that Hicks then leaned on the issue in Pulaski to oppose providing funds to DCI. “There’s no cloud over their head, not DCI, not Justin Sanders.”
Sanders said the allegations concerning DCI were easily disproven.
"It is unfortunate that attacks against Downtown Christiansburg Inc. and its officers and volunteers have continued," he wrote in a message. "I and the rest of the DCI board and community volunteers simply seek to better our community by giving our time to help improve downtown Christiansburg. I believe we would all be better served by lifting up others and working together."