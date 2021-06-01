Christiansburg councilwoman, now mayoral hopeful, in more clashes, faces reprimand

“I will talk to Kevin [Byrd], but I think it would depend on the amount of help that they provide,” Wingfield wrote in response, adding that Christiansburg currently provides the organization with just over $29,000 in fiscal year dues. “Their support could range from leading the process and drafting the document to supporting any function such as the public input/outreach workshops (which I think they are very good at). I know they aren’t looking to make money, just cover their staff costs with what they charge.”

Hicks, however, asked why the town has a planning department and planning commission, along with a town manager and assistant town manager. She also asked what the NRVRC currently does for the town with the fiscal year dues.

“I feel like before we start working [on] a comprehensive plan, we need to have the new planning manager or have [Assistant Town Manager] Andrew Warren run the comprehensive plan and have a real planning department,” Hicks wrote. “If we cannot get our own departments to do this, why do we have a department anyhow?”

Christiansburg announced in March that it had hired a new planning director, but recently posted the job. A town spokeswoman said they couldn’t discuss details of personnel matters in response to a question about the status of the person they hired earlier this year.