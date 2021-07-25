Christiansburg councilwoman seeks public apology from fellow council members

CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Johana Hicks is seeking an apology from her colleagues over their decision last month to reprimand her, a move she tried to undermine in a recent Freedom of Information Act case that was dismissed in Montgomery County General District Court.
“Even though I believe I could easily prove this violation of the Virginia code and the lack of due process and lack of evidence backing the charges in court through an appeal, I don’t want additional taxpayers money spent by the town defending their violation of FOIA and of my rights to due process and I would simply like a public apology instead,” the councilwoman wrote in a July 19 letter addressed to Christiansburg’s contracted attorney Reid Broughton.
Hicks repeated much of her previous arguments and stances on the reprimand issue in the recent letter, which adds yet another layer to a more than yearlong saga between the councilwoman and several of her colleagues.
The public records case was over a claim from Hicks that Christiansburg town officials had not provided the councilwoman the necessary evidence — and done so in a timely manner — to use in her defense against the June 8 reprimand.
A judge, however, dismissed the case, ruling that the evidence request from Hicks was not a valid FOIA request due to it not identifying the sought-after records with reasonable specificity.
Hicks also argued the town violated state code by failing to fulfill the June 2 request within the time period required by Virginia’s public record law, but the town has pushed back against that claim.
“FOIA does require a response to a valid FOIA request within five days, but within five business days,” Christiansburg Town Manager Randy Wingfield wrote in a recent statement on the matter. “In this case, that period would have ended after the June 8, 2021, meeting had the request been valid.”
Mayor Mike Barber, who has criticized the recent court ordeal as a waste of taxpayer dollars, offered few comments on Hicks’ recent letter.
“That’s between Johana, her attorney and our attorney,” Barber said Friday. “I got no comment on it.”
Hicks will face Barber and fellow Councilman Sam Bishop in this year’s mayoral race and she has argued that the recent reprimand was brought to the table in response to her next political plans — a claim Barber has rebuffed.
Hicks has repeatedly described her colleagues’ scrutiny of her as a political witch hunt and bullying.
If town officials don’t grant the public apology Hicks seeks, she said: “I think it’s just nasty if they won’t.”
“But I personally feel deep inside they know what they have done is wrong,” she said Friday. “Things like this don’t go unpunished in life. I think it’s very unethical what they have done since the beginning.”
Several town council members, however, have repeatedly raised concerns about her conduct over the past year.
The reprimand, which opens the door to more serious disciplinary measures in the future, was passed by the town council in response to conduct from Hicks that several of her colleagues deemed inappropriate and said undermined the public’s trust and confidence in town government.
Among the several issues identified in the reprimand measure included what a majority of council viewed as problematic comments expressed by Hicks about a local state delegate and the president of the nonprofit Downtown Christiansburg Inc.
During the recent FOIA ordeal, several town officials asked for greater clarity with Hicks’ request for evidence.
New Christiansburg spokeswoman Christina Edney told Hicks in a June 23 email that the reprimand resolution itself was the only document received by the town on that measure. The town official wrote that the request for “evidence” would need to be specified as public record law applies to requests with reasonable specificity.
“Evidence can be subjective and clarification would be needed,” Edney wrote.
Other town officials re-enforced Edney’s comments in other correspondences.
“‘Evidence’ is not a particular document and is rather subjective in what one person may consider evidence versus another person,” Wingfield wrote in a June 4 email response to a town resident who inquired about the matter.
In response to Hicks’ request for “specific proof of the allegations under the reprimand,” Broughton in a July 1 letter to the councilwoman’s attorney listed the issues identified in the reprimand.
“I think these requests have been fully answered, but please let me know if you disagree,” Broughton wrote. “We will work in good faith to provide any documents you identify.”
In her July 19 letter, Hicks also referenced some conversations late last month between Wingfield and Alan Gernhardt, executive director of Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. Gernhardt confirmed those conversations Friday.
The conversations were over the use of the word evidence in the request. Gernhardt, however, said Friday that the FOIA Council takes no position on the merits of Hicks’ recent case and instead defers to the courts to decide.
One of the incidents identified in the recent reprimand measure concerned a claim from Hicks that state Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, had told her during a past discussion that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point several town council members said is untrue.
The town is set to borrow $9.3 million to help pay for a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road, a project Hicks has been a critic of and voted against. Council members balked at suggestions they deliberately kept the debt amount below $10 million to avoid letting voters decide the issue.
Rush wrote in an email that he didn’t recall a conversation with any council member about specific project funding issues. Hicks, however, maintained there was a conversation and a friend of the councilwoman told council last month she heard the conversation in question.
Regarding the DCI matter, Barber previously said Hicks leaned on a financial issue in the town of Pulaski to oppose providing funds to DCI. The issue particularly involved the organization’s President Justin Sanders, who happened to be a planner with Pulaski around the time the locality was going through some financial challenges.
Hicks argues she only shared information about the financial issue and raised concerns over funding to DCI in light of the events in Pulaski. The reprimand, however, stated her comments amounted to an allegation “absent merit” that a member of DCI had engaged in financial malfeasance with taxpayer dollars.
Barber has stressed Sanders had nothing to do with any of those budget-related issues in Pulaski as he would have had no control or access to those funds. Sanders, too, has responded similarly.