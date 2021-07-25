Christiansburg councilwoman seeks public apology from fellow council members

In response to Hicks’ request for “specific proof of the allegations under the reprimand,” Broughton in a July 1 letter to the councilwoman’s attorney listed the issues identified in the reprimand.

“I think these requests have been fully answered, but please let me know if you disagree,” Broughton wrote. “We will work in good faith to provide any documents you identify.”

In her July 19 letter, Hicks also referenced some conversations late last month between Wingfield and Alan Gernhardt, executive director of Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. Gernhardt confirmed those conversations Friday.

The conversations were over the use of the word evidence in the request. Gernhardt, however, said Friday that the FOIA Council takes no position on the merits of Hicks’ recent case and instead defers to the courts to decide.

One of the incidents identified in the recent reprimand measure concerned a claim from Hicks that state Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, had told her during a past discussion that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point several town council members said is untrue.