Christiansburg councilwoman threatens colleagues with legal action over scrutiny

CHRISTIANSBURG — Councilwoman Johana Hicks is threatening legal action against several of her colleagues, including accusing them of harassment and defamation in a recently drawn up document.
The accusations are among a number of claims made by Hicks in a “notice to cease and desist” addressed to all but one of her fellow council members—Councilman Sam Bishop is not named in the document.
The recent moves from Hicks come on the heels of council reprimanding the outspoken councilwoman last month over a number of activities that several members deemed inappropriate and said undermined the public’s trust in town government.
The activities included problematic comments expressed by Hicks about a local state delegate, a senior town official and the president of Downtown Christiansburg Inc., according to recent council discussions.
The reprimand, which opens the door to disciplinary measures in the future, was just one of the latest chapters in what has been a tumultuous past year or so for town council.
Hicks ran on a platform that was highly critical of Christiansburg town government and has regularly clashed with other council members since the start of her term in 2020. She has characterized the scrutiny from her colleagues as nothing more than bullying due to her politics and has repeatedly voiced that argument.
“I have not created this,” she said, pushing back against recent comments from some council members that her predicament is of her own doing.
Hicks, who’s Hispanic, has also raised questions about whether any of the scrutiny contains racial undertones.
“All I’m really requesting is a public apology,” she said in reference to the cease and desist request.
The documents states Hicks retains the right to file a lawsuit seeking monetary damages as well as pursue “all available legal remedies,” should the town council members not comply with the cease and desist demand. It also asks council members to publicly retract false statements.
The documents also states it was hand delivered to the Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk’s office last month.
Mayor Mike Barber, who faces Hicks and Bishop in the mayoral race this year, made few comments on the issue. He said it appears that Hicks is attempting to eliminate free speech by council members.
“Let me just say this. I’ve been in touch with my attorney,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I was the only one who has done so.”
One other council member couldn’t be reached for comment, while another declined to speak on the matter.
One of the incidents identified in the recent reprimand measure concerned a claim from Hicks that state Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, had told her during a past discussion that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point several town council members said is untrue.
The town is set to borrow $9.3 million to help pay for a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road, a project Hicks has been a critic of and voted against. Council members balked at suggestions they deliberately kept the debt amount below $10 million to avoid letting voters decide the issue.
Rush wrote in an email that he didn’t recall a conversation with any council member about specific project funding issues. Hicks, however, maintained there was a conversation and a friend of the councilwoman told council last month she heard the conversation in question.
In the issue concerning DCI, Barber previously said Hicks leaned on a financial issue in the town of Pulaski to oppose providing funds to DCI. The issue particularly involved DCI President Justin Sanders, who happened to be a planner with Pulaski around the time the locality was going through some financial challenges.
Hicks argues she only shared information about the financial issue and raised concerns over funding to DCI in light of the events in Pulaski. The reprimand, however, stated her comments amounted to an allegation “absent merit” that a member of DCI had engaged in financial malfeasance with taxpayer dollars.
Barber stressed Sanders had nothing to do with any of those budget-related issues in Pulaski as he would have had no control or access to those funds.
A Montgomery County General District Court hearing on a separate Freedom of Information Act matter that Hicks is raising was also set for Friday morning, but was rescheduled. She said she believes the town of Christiansburg has not returned some public records to her in an appropriate timeframe.