Christiansburg councilwoman threatens colleagues with legal action over scrutiny

One of the incidents identified in the recent reprimand measure concerned a claim from Hicks that state Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, had told her during a past discussion that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point several town council members said is untrue.

The town is set to borrow $9.3 million to help pay for a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road, a project Hicks has been a critic of and voted against. Council members balked at suggestions they deliberately kept the debt amount below $10 million to avoid letting voters decide the issue.

Rush wrote in an email that he didn’t recall a conversation with any council member about specific project funding issues. Hicks, however, maintained there was a conversation and a friend of the councilwoman told council last month she heard the conversation in question.

In the issue concerning DCI, Barber previously said Hicks leaned on a financial issue in the town of Pulaski to oppose providing funds to DCI. The issue particularly involved DCI President Justin Sanders, who happened to be a planner with Pulaski around the time the locality was going through some financial challenges.