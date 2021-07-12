Christiansburg councilwoman's FOIA case against colleagues dismissed

Documents for the case included several emails exchanged between Hicks and other town officials on the matter.

Recently hired Christiansburg town spokeswoman Christina Edney wrote to Hicks in a June 23 email that the resolution was the only document received by the locality in regards to the reprimand measure.

“In addition, the request for ‘evidence’ would need to be specified as to what document you are requesting, as FOIA applies to requests with reasonable specificity,” Edney wrote. “Evidence can be subjective and clarification would be needed.”

Edney, in that email, further cited a part of the state’s public records law, writing that a public records request “shall identify the requested records with reasonable specificity” and that no public body is required to create a new record if the record does not already exist.

Hicks, in an email to Edney and other town officials later that day, wrote that her request was as specific as it gets. The councilwoman listed emails, phone messages, online and offline conversations as examples of evidence.

“Evidence of the code of ethics and reprimand and charges that they voted on is very specific,” Hicks wrote. “There were four and then five charges with no evidence saying that I did or said those things.”