Christiansburg makes change to try to keep downtown momentum

“It’s a step in the right direction, for sure,” said Lara Miller, who manages the Floyd-based Bootleg BBQ food truck. “We hope the town will see the benefits and that it really supports small businesses that are having a hard time already. And it brings new food into the area.”

One of Bootleg BBQ’s activities is working with a number of local breweries to complement their offerings. The food truck has set up shop at Long Way Brewing in Radford and plans to start going to Moon Hollow Brewing near Blacksburg in August.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another beer tasting establishment that Bootleg BBQ plans to visit soon is the recently opened Iron Tree Brewing Company in downtown Christiansburg.

Iron Tree has in recent weeks drawn praise for helping to enliven a section of downtown Christiansburg, and its owners have voiced strong interest in seeing the addition of a nearby food vendor to complement the brewery.

“It’s a win-win partnership with breweries and food trucks,” Miller said.

The ordinance specifically permits food trucks in certain locations in the B-2 Central Business District, the formal name for the prevalent zoning district in downtown Christiansburg.