Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber earns another term; will preside over reconfigured council

CHRISTIANSBURG — Mayor Mike Barber won another term as Christiansburg's mayor Tuesday in a race against two of his council colleagues.

It appeared that he will preside over a reconfigured Town Council with newcomers Tanya J. Hockett, Timothy W. Wilson and Anthony Woodyard. Hockett and Wilson were locks with their vote totals, and Woodyard held a more than a 200-vote lead over the next closest contender.

Unofficial returns showed Barber, Christiansburg’s mayor since 2014, fending off challenges from Councilwoman Johana Hicks and Vice Mayor Sam Bishop. At deadline, with totals from nine of 10 precincts, Barber had captured about 53% of the vote.

“I'm pleased with where I stand at this point," Barber said. "Assuming I win, I look forward to working with the new council."

Hicks was in second place at deadline with about 32% of the vote, and Bishop had 15%.

The race was a contentious one, with Hicks saying Barber, who has been on council for more than two decades, had been in office for too long and was part of a "good ole boys club." Barber had retorted that Hicks, who joined council in 2019 and was the top vote-getter in that race, was now a part of the establishment herself.