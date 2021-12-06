Christiansburg responds to builder lawsuit, says town is entitled to $209,250 in damages

CHRISTIANSBURG — The town is denying many of the allegations made in a lawsuit that Roanoke-based Allegheny Construction Co. Inc. filed over a project that sought to improve traffic flow in the area around the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria streets.

Christiansburg filed a response this past week to the lawsuit from Allegheny, which is seeking $700,721 from the town. Allegheny alleges in a complaint filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court that the plans prepared by the engineering firm for the project were “replete with errors and omissions” that significantly impacted the builder’s capacity to finish the work on the original schedule approved by the town and builder.

The town, however, states in its counterclaim that it’s entitled to damages in the amount of $209,250 due to Allegheny’s failure to achieve “substantial completion” on the project within the time allowed by the construction contract.

Allegheny’s “failure to complete the work in the time allowed by the contract is a breach of the contract,” reads the document filed by the town, which added that the builder is required to pay $1,350 for “each day of delay in achieving substantial completion.”