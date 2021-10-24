Christiansburg Town Council candidates offer thoughts, ideas

Three new members of Christiansburg Town Council will be elected on Nov. 2.
That’s because the three council incumbents whose seats are on the ballot—Steve Huppert, Merissa Sachs and Brad Stipes—decided not to run again.
But, voters will not be without choices. Six candidates are in the race—Tanya Hockett, Casey Jenkins, Hil Johnson, Mike Scarry, Tim Wilson and Anthony Woodyard. The top three vote getters will earn a council seat.
The candidates recently responded to questions sent to them by The Roanoke Times:
What do you think of the current council’s performance and
dynamics?
Hockett: “The current council has done good work on some important issues. Still, at times, the dynamics between the members have delayed or derailed progress that could have been made. Maintaining respect, focus, and commitment to community issues is critical for the council moving forward.”
Jenkins: “I appreciate the variety of perspectives on the current town council; however, I am concerned about the current town council’s ability to foster public trust. I think that to some degree, council is lacking in stability which has eroded the public’s trust in their ability to be excellent ambassadors of our town. It is my hope to regain that trust through open lines of communication, professionalism, transparency, and fiscal accountability.”
Johnson: “Being on town council requires teamwork and great listening skills. Town council has performed well, but not without conflict. The dynamics of the current council members can be overcome with proper leadership and influence. Accountability and preparedness for council meetings must be demanded from all council members.”
Scarry: “I think that for the most part, the council works well together when its members remember that they are representing the citizens, not themselves. I am willing to work with anyone if it furthers the interests of the town and its citizens.”
Wilson: “The current town council and their open arguments are an embarrassment to our community. Christiansburg deserves levelheaded leadership and communications. It is the council’s duty to honor and respect our citizens and provide them with ample platform to speak and voice their concerns. I have personally observed the mayor and others on council shut down citizens’ ideas and viewpoints. This arrogance and egotistical showing has to stop and it is my hope that our citizens will no longer allow this to be tolerated and I expect that the newly elected will change this atmosphere.”
Woodyard: “The current state of affairs of the town council is nothing less than contentious. I have found it to be, frankly, an embarrassment to the citizens of this town and the perception that others across the region have about our town. I feel that the best thing to do at this point is to look at a path forward that focuses on building cohesive relationships between council members, the mayor, and town staff. This election is highly unusual as all three seats on town council will be filled by new council members as the current town council members are not seeking re-election. That, coupled with the fact that two other council members not up for election this cycle are vying for the mayor’s seat, this could open up a door for a fourth brand new town council member. I believe that this is a fantastic opportunity for us to unify and work together for the best interest of our town.”
The town continues to approve development—including in the already busy Peppers Ferry Road area. Do you think the town is too pro-development or is it on a proper or maybe even underwhelming pace?
Hockett: “It may seem like a lot is happening quickly in Christiansburg right now, but the projects in motion result from years of strategic planning, research, and improvements made in preparation for growth. The population in Christiansburg is expanding, and Christiansburg needs to develop strategically to meet increasing needs and changing desires. I believe Christiansburg is growing at the right pace, and I recognize that we need to be responsive to changes and adjust our development rate accordingly. Innovative development supports the local economy through job creation, attracting new residents, and appealing to outside visitors.”
Jenkins: “I think that the town is on a proper pace for development and strategic growth. Christiansburg is a growing community and it is imperative that the town provides facilities and amenities that support quality of life and facilitate a thriving local economy. For example, the development on and around Peppers Ferry including the regional park and Marketplace is primed to encourage livability while providing space for businesses to thrive. I have always believed that the best place to live, work, and play is at the intersection of business and community.”
Johnson: “I believe Christiansburg’s approach to development has been sound, properly addressed and on pace with the growth in the area. As a member of the Christiansburg Planning Commission, development projects are closely examined and supported by data. Feedback from the citizens of Christiansburg, studies from the NRVRC on housing and traffic studies from VDOT have been closely reviewed prior to approval of any development project.”
Scarry: “Development has come up a lot in this campaign. Christiansburg is growing and that is a good thing, but growth must be managed well or we will have issues with traffic & services. I have been in construction as a field worker, project manager, and company owner for over 15 years and my experience there will be a great asset to the town. Development and smart growth is obviously important to the townspeople and it is also important to me. I will draw on my expertise negotiating with developers and builders to make sure that development and growth don’t leave the town or its citizens holding the bag. I would also like to take this opportunity to promise that if I think that a particular project will benefit me or my business financially then I will recuse myself from voting on that project. I will always work to make sure we get the best deal for Christiansburg and its residents.”
Wilson: “New development means growth and this I am glad to see, we must also make sure this growth is metered with VDOT improvements to keep the traffic in these areas from becoming a greater issue. Clean water is priority number one, along with the flooding and drainage situation. Our water and sewer line infrastructure must be addressed, making our citizens lives and livelihood a priority over leisure development. If money is left over after these items, then the park [the current Truman Wilson project ongoing off Peppers Ferry Road] would be considered.”
Woodyard: “I support growth and development for our town. I do, however, believe that we must be proactive rather than reactive and planning for the infrastructure needs that comes with new development. In addition to the infrastructure needs that our town will need due to development, we must also make sure that we are taking care of our existing businesses. We cannot and should not raise taxes so much that our existing businesses are smothered out. They should not bear the burden of growth in this town. I say all of this to say, I support development but we must be strategic in our planning and execution.”
There has long been debate that past and current decisions have hampered the downtown—from traffic and business perspectives—sapping it of the vitality it could have, particularly in the evening and on weekends. Do you agree? And, if so, do you have any ideas?
Hockett: “Downtown Christiansburg has a lot of potential. I think people want to see a downtown with shops, events, and entertainment where they can bring their family and enjoy an afternoon. The additions of the brewery and coffee shop and plans for the pocket park and museum continue to build that atmosphere. Although the buildings and leases are privately owned, I think we can work with property owners and partner with Downtown Christiansburg Inc. to advocate for business downtown. In addition, I believe we should identify grants, incentives, and area improvements that will help our downtown come alive and create the atmosphere the community deserves.”
Jenkins: “Slow, but steady progress has been made within the downtown district with the addition of a brewery, coffee shop, and soon-to-be cultural institution. To help encourage further progress, we need to support merchant groups such as Downtown Christiansburg Incorporated and facilitate vibrancy through community events. Currently, Downtown Christiansburg does not have a vacancy concern; however, its vibrancy leaves room for improvement. I believe that open lines of communication with business and building owners will provide town council with a better foundation of understanding to make informed decisions regarding downtown. Additionally, I would like to reexamine how the town’s zoning is structured as it pertains to mixed use occupancy. For example, I would be interested to explore whether it would be viable to propose zoning first-floor, street-facing spaces for retail and restaurant use to promote additional foot traffic in downtown. Intentional rezoning has the potential to promote a thriving business ecosystem, and as the saying goes, a rising tide raises all boats.”
Johnson: “The vitality of any downtown area is never simple. Decisions to have downtown events have been good and helpful. However, one recent decision to host the Farmers Market at the Christiansburg Rec Center has proven to be great for the Farmers Market, but not so good for the downtown area. I do support all the downtown businesses and welcome any new businesses to the downtown area, but there needs to be an incentive. A form of tax relief would be beneficial for new businesses, well as property owners with property located downtown.”
Scarry: “I live downtown and I love the events that the town and private groups put on, as well as the many small businesses, but something is missing. Most other times downtown is almost empty and is more a place you drive through. I have been involved in the downtown revitalizations of Roanoke city, Lynchburg, and Salem, and I have seen firsthand the overwhelming positive results for the residents, local businesses, and the localities. I would love to see downtown Christiansburg as a bustling place where people shop, dine, and enjoy the heart of their town. I think the Great Road on Main project is on the right track, and as councilman I would get input from other localities and historic developers to help turn downtown Christiansburg into the vibrant place it once was and that I know it can be again.”
Woodyard: “I personally feel that we have spent a great deal of money on our downtown area. None of these efforts have proven to be fruitful long-term. We continue to see development and growth that is proving to be substantial and the midtown and uptown sections of Christiansburg, so it seems the possibility for vitality in our downtown is certainly possible. We do not have enough businesses downtown that are open in the evenings and on weekends to drive traffic to that area. Therefore, I believe it is crucial that we look to events and other activities that could be hosted downtown that are capable of substantial continuity. An idea that I have had for sometime now is the implementation of a Citizens Engagement Committee that would be appointed by council, similar to other committees and commissions already in place. The purpose of this committee would be to convene as business leaders, members of civic and other organizations, interested citizens, and town council liaisons to create a vision and strategically develop the execution of downtown revitalization projects, events, and activities.”
Wilson: “The downtown has not thrived for many years. The town has invested a significant amount of money in public as well as private partnerships in a futile attempt to bring more tourism and events to this area. I do not believe the town should allocate money in attempting to plan a downtown, instead my vision is to work with businesses making it easier to open a small business. Our town leadership has treated small businesses poorly, I plan to teach our leadership to honor our residents and our businesses and to always realize that our paychecks come from our hardworking citizens and businesses.”
Do you have anything else you would like to add about your campaign?
Hockett: “I’m running for town council to get work done. I ask tough questions because I want to make good decisions that I can stand behind. I’m knowledgeable, prepared, and do well under pressure. I believe that transparency, respect, and accountability are essential elements for town council. This is what I will deliver as a councilwoman.”
Jenkins: “I am running for town council to bring out the best of Christiansburg. I believe in the potential of this town, and I hope that my fresh ideas, past experiences, energy, and desire to create an inclusive, welcoming community will serve the town well moving forward. I feel my greatest asset is my ability to build relationships and communicate across differences. I always come to the table with open ears and an open mind.”
Johnson: “I believe it is important to have some local government experience prior to accepting the position on town council. My experience on both the Christiansburg Planning Commission and the New River Valley Regional Commission has been very valuable to me. Both positions have afforded me the opportunity to be involved with local town issues and serve the citizens of Christiansburg and the New River Valley.”
Scarry: “It matters to me that the town council is in communication with as many residents as it can be. I have pledged to bring the town council to the people. I will explain all of my votes on my Facebook page, and I will have regular informal town halls to hear from residents who can’t necessarily make the town council meetings.”
Wilson: “The town of Christiansburg is desperately lacking solid leadership. The issues that have been addressed can always be traced back to a lack of proper leadership. A vote for me will allow me the opportunity to provide this and give a voice to those in our town that make it the greatest town ever for our citizens.”
Woodyard: “I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have met and interacted so many wonderful people in our town during this campaign. It is my hope that the people of our town have found me to be worthy of representing them in our local government. I am blessed to come from a long line of public servants and it would be a true honor to serve the town that I proudly call home. I believe in clear communication, relentless transparency, and fiscal responsibility. I vow to be accessible and available to the people of our town to hear their concerns and ideas, and be a voice for them always. Lastly, I also vow to serve this office to the best of my ability, however I am able, for as long as the citizens of our town see fit.”