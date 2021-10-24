Christiansburg Town Council candidates offer thoughts, ideas

Scarry : “I live downtown and I love the events that the town and private groups put on, as well as the many small businesses, but something is missing. Most other times downtown is almost empty and is more a place you drive through. I have been involved in the downtown revitalizations of Roanoke city, Lynchburg, and Salem, and I have seen firsthand the overwhelming positive results for the residents, local businesses, and the localities. I would love to see downtown Christiansburg as a bustling place where people shop, dine, and enjoy the heart of their town. I think the Great Road on Main project is on the right track, and as councilman I would get input from other localities and historic developers to help turn downtown Christiansburg into the vibrant place it once was and that I know it can be again.”

Woodyard: “I personally feel that we have spent a great deal of money on our downtown area. None of these efforts have proven to be fruitful long-term. We continue to see development and growth that is proving to be substantial and the midtown and uptown sections of Christiansburg, so it seems the possibility for vitality in our downtown is certainly possible. We do not have enough businesses downtown that are open in the evenings and on weekends to drive traffic to that area. Therefore, I believe it is crucial that we look to events and other activities that could be hosted downtown that are capable of substantial continuity. An idea that I have had for sometime now is the implementation of a Citizens Engagement Committee that would be appointed by council, similar to other committees and commissions already in place. The purpose of this committee would be to convene as business leaders, members of civic and other organizations, interested citizens, and town council liaisons to create a vision and strategically develop the execution of downtown revitalization projects, events, and activities.”