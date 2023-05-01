BLACKSBURG — A recently formed citizens group is searching for candidates in hopes of unseating the town council members who are up for reelection this year.

The Council of Citizens for Blacksburg — CCB — which members say formed about a month ago, is raising a number of issues with the Blacksburg Town Council and among them is the direction they say the elected body has taken when it has come to development.

One goal the group identified in a recent announcement is stopping the “overdevelopment of Blacksburg, which is straining our resources and services.”

“Blacksburg is being overdeveloped in large part to meet the needs of Virginia Tech and their students, which keep on increasing in enrollment,” said group member Ed Hokanson.

The council also seems to want to appease developers who are only out to make a profit, Hokanson said.

“This is stretching our resources and congesting our town,” he said. “I saw this and said, ‘enough is enough. We’re going to shoot for some quality instead of quantity.”

The three council members whose terms will end this year are Michael Sutphin, Jerry Ford Jr. and John Bush. Both Sutphin and Ford said this past week that they are seeking reelection, while Bush couldn’t be reached for comment.

When it comes to development, it has not been uncommon for Blacksburg residents over the years to take a conservative attitude toward certain projects due to concerns over issues such as traffic and land and natural resource conservation.

Perhaps the most famous example of this kind of activism was their opposition to an ultimately failed proposal in the late 2000s to bring a big-box store — which was widely anticipated to be a Walmart — to the First & Main shopping center. The case went all the way to the Virginia Supreme Court, which in 2009 effectively helped bring an end to the plan when it issued a decision affirming the town council’s right to require the developer to apply for a special use permit.

The town council was actually among the opponents to the megastore plan, but the elected body and groups of residents haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on other projects.

The development that served as a major catalyst for CCB was the approval of the rezoning for Legacy on Main, a project slated to bring in more than 50 apartment units that will use low-income housing tax credits.

While opponents to the project repeatedly stressed that they are not against affordable housing, they voiced concerns over Legacy’s anticipated density and its potential impact on traffic and the surrounding neighborhood. The development, which was opposed by many neighbors, was one of the town’s most debated land use matters in at least a few years.

The Legacy site is also not too far from the land that was targeted for Walmart.

Approvals of rezoning requests for building height changes are among the decisions CCB worries is setting a dangerous precedent. Height change measures, for example, have been approved for Midtown, a major development occurring on the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School downtown.

“It seems like the people on town council really haven’t met a development they don’t like,” said Rebekah Paulson, who’s involved with CCB. “I think people feel like we need some new representation to listen to what citizens have to say before really rushing the process through some of these developments that have occurred. And they don’t feel like it’s been as transparent as it could be.”

Transparency alone is something the group would like to see improved, Paulson said.

The group is taking issue with the town’s transparency because it appears to them that other discussions on proposed projects don’t occur in front of the public, Paulson said. The group is given that impression because it often seems that several council members have their minds made up on measures related to developments long before they issue a vote, she said.

“We’d like to know what type of meetings go on behind the curtain, behind the process,” she said.

The CCB said no candidates have stepped up so far, but they are hoping to find them soon. Once they find them, the group said it will provide support to the campaigns, including finding funding.

While Bush’s seat is presumably being targeted, the councilman’s voting record over the years indicates he’s taken some of the toughest stances on development . For example, Bush cast the lone vote against the rezoning needed for the Legacy project and has in the past been vocal about his concerns with developers who have asked to surpass by-right building height limits.

Sutphin recused himself from the Legacy vote due to his employment with Community Housing Partners, the organization behind the development.

Sutphin, who acknowledged having read the recent CCB announcement, said he agrees with several of their points. The council has over the years worked to encourage greater citizen participation on issues and promoted transparency, the latter of which can be seen through the immediate availability online of items such as meeting minutes, notes and videos, he said.

Sutphin said he is interested in hearing more about what CCB says the council should do differently or improve on.

“This is a part of the Democratic process. It’s why we have elections every couple years,” he said. “I welcome the debate and discussion on how we can move forward with the town.”

Ford echoed some of Supthin’s points, saying he looks forward to having more community conversations about the town’s priorities.

“I’m sorry that maybe they don’t feel heard, but I know me, personally, I always try to make sure I respond to everyone and let everyone know I heard their concerns, and I try to give voice to those in the process,” said Ford, who also services at the council’s liaison to the Blacksburg Planning Commission.

The planning commission serves as the council’s advisory arm on a number of matters, including rezonings for developments.

One point Ford brought up was his position and concerns against a since-eliminated connector road in the currently proposed Glade Spring Crossing development, another project that includes an affordable housing component.

“They have a lot of concerns, but to me, the single-biggest concern was the road, so it was important that I voice that,” he said. “I’ve worked hard to give voice to the citizen concerns.”