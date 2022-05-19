Citizens weigh in on future roads, land use in Bonsack

Roanoke County is asking citizens to help plan future connectivity and land use possibilities for Bonsack — one of the locality's fastest growing areas.

The main issue discussed by citizens at this week’s community input meeting at Bonsack Elementary School centered around recommended ways to travel alternatives to U.S. 460 and Challenger Avenue.

Megan Cronise, the county’s assistant director of planning, said Challenger Avenue, which turns into Orange Avenue when crossing into the Roanoke City limits, is one of the most congested areas in the county, and has the second highest rate of car accidents, second only to the Virginia 419 area, particularly near Tanglewood Mall.

“We are in the infancy stages of planning possible alternate routes to help citizens better navigate the Bonsack area,” she said. “There are many [commercial] places that are only accessible by a single entrance.”

Approximately 100 citizens attended Wednesday’s meeting, with some not thrilled with the proposed roadway options.

Some proposed new entryways to the Kroger and residential areas off of Bonsack Road, which runs parallel to Challenger Road, has citizens worried that their quiet neighborhood would be flooded with traffic.

Taylor Treadway, who lives off of Red Barn Lane near Bonsack Road said that currently children and pets in her neighborhood are able to play on huge plots of land without having to worry about the heavy traffic her and neighbors fear would come as a result of new roads.

Teresa Black, who lives on Bonsack Road with her husband, also said she was worried about how some of the proposed connector roads would affect traffic on her street, which runs parallel to Challenger Avenue.

“We moved here in 2020 from Botetourt and we hope it will remain quiet like it has been,” she said. “We still see overflow traffic when there are wrecks or traffic jams [on Challenger Avenue], but the bottleneck some of the designs would create would be a lot.”

Other concerns heard from those in attendance were the fact that these roads would need private residential land to be built, with many expressing concern about having to give up pieces of their property.

Cronise said the plans are very preliminary and must go through several stages, which will likely take months before anything is finalized and years before the projects would be funded and underway.

“We care about the public’s input. We are taking it seriously and using the feedback to refine our plans before submitting them to the planning commission,” she said.

Displeasure with the current roadways were apparent from the 200 surveys the county received early this year as well, according to county documents.

Results from the survey show nearly 70% are displeased with roadway safety in the Bonsack area, and roughly 55% are not satisfied with the roadway connections.

Cronise said the public will also have opportunities to share their concerns with the commission and county Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors would take up the matter following the commission’s recommendations.

Another issue addressed at the Bonsack meetings was the future land use map for the area.

Cronise said it's been decades since the maps have been updated, though most of the interest has surrounded the potential roadways.

Supervisor Phil North, who represents the Hollins District, where the vast majority of Bonsack would still be located pending state approval of new magisterial district maps this summer, said he was interested in keeping some of the land zoned for possible retail use off of Challenger Avenue as residential land.

Also, already in the works are three intersection projects along Challenger Avenue, which have been fully funded by VDOT at a cost of $32 million. County officials believe they will help reduce accidents and congestion caused along the road, as well as a project to make U.S. 220 more accessible for those traveling to and from Bedford and Lynchburg.

Citizens can view the proposed maps, along with other details about the area, while also still providing feedback through a survey until the end of the month on the county’s website at www.roanokecountyva.gov/460Study.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.