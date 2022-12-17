City IDs consultant picked to facilitate Evans Spring planning meetings

Roanoke officials are warning residents about what they call misleading claims circulating on social media. Online posts say that the city is preparing to seize private property to set the stage for imminent development at the massive Evans Spring property near Valley View Mall, according to a city email on Friday.

In fact, the city says that before any development occurs, leaders are committed to creating a “plan” for the area that adjacent residents feel positive about and that’s “economically feasible.”

The city announced in the email Friday that it has chosen Charlottesville-based LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning to lead community-level discussions starting in January about details of the proposed plan. Those talks, which are open to anyone with input, will continue for at least nine months, officials said.

Multiple speakers at city council campaign forums earlier this year said residents living adjacent to the Evans Spring area do not want to see the area developed.

There is no specific development plan on the table, officials have said.

But they have discussed developing Evans Spring. It is the only “large, vacant site available for new development” in Roanoke, according to the city’s press release. City staff 10 years ago outlined “a framework for a future development proposal” involving commercial and residential construction. The Charlottesville company’s job is to work with the community to clarify that framework, the release said, an exercise that “could culminate in a rezoning application for consideration by the planning commission and city council,” the release said.

City leaders in June revealed their plan to retain a consultant. In Friday’s announcement about LPDA, they said the company proposed “a very strong community engagement process” that would lead to the plan.

Friday’s announcement did not contain any information about what the city will pay LPDA.

In announcing the choice, city officials also expressed concern about what they called efforts to stoke fear.

“Recent posts on social media have falsely suggested that actual development of the site is imminent and that the city will be taking people’s property by eminent domain,” the release said.

“These stories are unfortunate and seem to be an attempt to mislead and frighten the community unnecessarily. While activism of that sort doesn’t get in the way of bulldozers, it does get in the way of meaningful community engagement and it’s a disservice to the community,” Chris Chittum, assistant city manager, said in the release. “Going back to 2011, our work on Evans Spring has been well-documented, open, and inclusive of community voices. We are committed to continuing that approach going forward.”

In 2020, the last time a development proposal received formal review, Charlotte-based Pavilion Development Co. sought approval for a 300-unit apartment complex and commercial development at Evans Spring. City planning commissioners raised concerns about density and traffic and whether the proposal complied with Roanoke’s vision for the area. The project was withdrawn.