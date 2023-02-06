Revenue and wage increases during a budget year with continued inflation continue to be issues under discussion by the city of Roanoke administration and its elected leaders.

Based on preliminary revenue projections, the city anticipates revenue to increase roughly $19 million in the upcoming fiscal year, which will begin July 1. Most of the additional revenue is expected to come from real estates, sales and prepared food and beverage taxes.

The city's budget formula dictates, to some extent, where the anticipated revenue increase will go. According to that formula, roughly $11.4 million would go to the city, while the rest would go to the city schools and Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, the city's tourism and marketing arm.

During a budget presentation to city council Monday morning, finance department Deputy Director Amelia Merchant said roughly 70% of the budget is supported by city taxes.

Merchant said the city's overall budget has grown over the last decade, but due to inflation, actual buying power has gone down. City Manager Bob Cowell said the decrease is likely to continue into the upcoming fiscal year.

"Although the dollar amount of the budget ... is increasing, it's increasing at a rate that does not keep up with the cost associated with inflation," Cowell said.

There are numerous expenditures the city considers as part of the budget approval process. On Wednesday, Cowell presented more information on one of them: employee compensation.

When the next fiscal year begins in July, the city will start the third and final phase of implementing a new public safety pay structure, a transition that began two years ago.

In October, Gallagher Human Resources & Compensation Consulting finished a compensation study, for which it was paid $125,000 by the city, to inform a new pay structure for the city’s general employees — in other words, those not covered by the new public safety pay structure. The compensation study results proposed two paths forward: one pay structure which would put the city compensation on par with its peer organizations and another that would make the city a leader among them.

On Wednesday, Cowell said the city will not be able to afford to “lead the market.” Instead, the city’s goal is to meet the market. The city will make the transition to the “meet the market” pay structure in four phases over roughly three years.

Efforts have already begun. This month, as part of the first phase, roughly 170 social services, transportation, solid waste and E-911 positions will be moved to the minimum of their pay grade salary range under the new pay structure. That was made possible by the leveraging of $500,000 set aside by the city last year.

The next phase will involving moving each remaining general employee to their new minimum pay, a goal post the city plans to hit when the fiscal year starts in July.

“Then the next piece is figuring out where should they be in that pay grade based off of tenure, based off of where they were previously — so everybody is going to have a different spot on that spectrum," Cowell said.

In the third phase, Cowell said, each employee will brought halfway to their final, "target compensation." The last phase will bring everyone up to their target compensation. The final two phases will occur at the start of fiscal years 2025 and 2026, respectively.

However, Cowell said it is his goal to let people know their target compensation — where they will land when the pay structure transition is complete in fiscal year 2026 — by mid-May.

For now, Cowell said Wednesday, the first phase — bringing all general employees up to their pay grade minimum under the new pay structure — is currently estimated to cost roughly $4 million. All told, the complete transition is expected to cost roughly $13.9 million.

The $13.9 million figure covers the cost of moving all general employees up to market minimum pay and includes associated pension, benefits and debt service increases.

What remains unknown is the possible cost of giving increases to general employees who do not receive a raise when the city moves to the market minimum in phase one — that is, what may happen in July for employees who are already making the market minimum for their position under the new pay structure.

That question should be answered by mid-April, though, which is when the city staff plans to present a final budget proposal to the council.