The city of Roanoke is planning to funnel $6.65 million toward affordable housing development and assistance and non-profit programs that have that focus.

The federal HOME-ARP program could allow the city to use $2.4 million from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and $4.25 million of the city's federal COVID-19 relief funds to help members of "qualifying populations" — in this case, people fleeing abuse or who are homeless or at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Before it can move forward, though, the city must get an allocation plan — which outlines how the city will spend the money — approved by HUD. The city has until March 31 to submit that plan.

The city's draft allocation plan is available for public inspection in the Roanoke City Clerk's Office, the office of community development in the municipal building, at the Belmont Branch Library and on the city's website, roanokeva.gov.

At 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, the City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan. Members of the public may speak at the hearing and have until the beginning of March to submit comment to Roanoke City Community Resources Administrator Keith Holland at keith.holland@roanokeva.gov.

HOME-ARP requirements allow funds to be used for the "production or preservation of affordable housing," tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services — such as housing counseling and homeless prevention services — and the purchase and development of non-congregate shelter. Non-congregate shelters offer individual living spaces with some level of privacy, like a dorm.

Some of the funding may also support administrative and planning costs and building capacity for programs that help members of the qualifying populations.

The city's draft allocation plan does not set aside any funds for tenant-based rental assistance or non-congregate shelters. Instead, the draft plan allocates most of the funding to supportive services and the development of affordable housing. The plan also identifies a "total production goal" of 40 new affordable housing units.

The plan doesn't identify what kinds of housing those units will be, but Holland said certain types of housing — like multi-family, single family and density — may be specified later, when the city begins seeking local applicants to receive the funds.

"Housing units for these funds are not targeted to any specific area of the city," Holland wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times.

To develop the draft plan, the city spent several months in 2022 gathering input from city staff, service providers, developers and members of the public.

Responses from the general public focused on homelessness in the city and repeatedly stressed a desire for more affordable housing.

The city has experienced a recent uptick in housing development, but as Mayor Sherman Lea indicated during a January council meeting, most of the new units are branded as luxury accommodations rather than being priced "affordably."

The "Not In My Backyard," or NIMBY, mentality also came up during the January meeting, and was mentioned by city staff and housing developers who gave feedback for the allocation plan. In this situation, the NIMBY mindset characterizes people who are supportive of the general idea of affordable housing but who, on an individual level, do not want to see affordable housing located near them.

According to the draft allocation plan, housing developers identified a lack of equity funding and affordable land as challenges to developing affordable housing. Developers said the renovation and preservation of old or historic structures provide opportunities for affordable housing development, although those approaches could require updated zoning, which city staff members also touched upon.

Meanwhile, according to the draft plan, service providers "expressed concerns for 'right now' solutions, focusing on the need for more emergency shelter services." Their priorities — which closely aligned with those of the public — included building more rental housing, creating more non-congregate shelter space and providing additional supportive services and financial assistance, such as tenant-based rental assistance.

After the city submits the allocation plan, HUD will have 45 days to receive and approve it.

"Once that occurs, HUD will send the City a funding agreement for approval of the city manager before funds will be available," Holland wrote. "Assuming that HUD approves our plan by mid-June, we should be able to develop an open application process for non-profits to apply for funding of eligible services identified in the Allocation Plan. With luck, we may be able to review and develop written agreements by Oct. 1 or sooner."