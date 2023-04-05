If it can happen to the former president, it can happen to you, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

Donald Trump was in a New York court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, related to alleged hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Hours later, Cline responded on social media.

“Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and the radical Left are trying to weaponize our judicial system against their political enemies,” Cline wrote on Twitter. “If they can do this to a former President, they can do it to you.”

Cline, who serves Virginia’s 6th District from Roanoke north to Winchester, provided a link to that tweet hours after The Roanoke Times asked him for comment about the Trump indictments.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, who represents Virginia’s 9th District from Bedford to far Southwest, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Concerns about the nature, timing and party affiliation of prosecutors making charges against Trump are clearly legitimate, said Karen Hult, a Virginia Tech political science professor who studies the presidency and judicial processes.

“As you know, the reaction to this has been like much else in the United States right now: pretty clearly divided across party and ideological lines,” Hult said. “The question I get asked a lot about is, ‘what difference will this make for the electorate?’ The answer is, I think, on balance, at the end of the day, not much.”

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, both Republican and Democratic interests will probably use charges against Trump to mobilize voters, Hult said. That’s likely true for the allegations made in New York on Tuesday, and just as possible for any additional charges that could arise from other state and federal investigations of Trump.

“It really cuts in ways that help Republicans, that help Democrats,” Hult said. “A lot of independents I don't think are moved one way or the other by a lot of this.”

Talk of criminal activity by presidents has occurred before in American history, but no president prior to Trump was ever officially charged, said Hult, author of books about the presidency. As examples, she mentioned one Republican and one Democratic president.

“Richard Nixon resigned from office before he would have been formally impeached by the House, and could well have been convicted by the Senate,” Hult said. “Rumors were swirling anyway, when he returned to California, that he still might be subject to criminal indictment for a range of campaign finance violations of federal criminal law. That, of course, went off the table when Gerald Ford decided to pardon Mr. Nixon.”

That happened 49 years ago, in 1974. Another example, and the only president other than Trump so far to be impeached, is Bill Clinton, for conduct surrounding allegations of sexual harassment in the late 1990s.

“When he left office, there were concerns that he was going to be indicted and perhaps even disbarred… if a prosecutor made those charges,” Hult said of Clinton. “Apparently, he was in discussions with a prosecutor until about the very last day of his presidency and… he accepted that he would surrender his law license… for at least five years. And the prosecutor agreed then that there would be no further criminal investigation of his activities.”

With U.S. Congress, including Cline and Griffith, back home in their districts on spring recess until April 17, they’ll be hearing from voters on all sorts of issues. A lot of politicians seem to be waiting quietly to see how the Trump charges play out, Hult said.

“We always are looking skeptically at the party affiliation of the Manhattan district attorney, and the party affiliation of who said what, and that's clearly legitimate. That's a reflection of what we expect to see as citizens,” Hult said. “But I worry about how much it undermines overall trust for the judicial system. Not to mention, government more generally.”

Whatever the outcome, waiting is inevitable in legal proceedings. It took seven years from the time of the alleged crimes for New York to file charges against Trump, and the pace of the case is not poised to speed up.

“The fact that the next court hearing isn't until December tells you how long this is likely to take in New York state,” Hult said. “Whether it makes any long-lasting difference is something we're still waiting to find out.”