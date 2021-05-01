Clinton, White win Republican firehouse primary for Botetourt County Board of Supervisors nominations

Botetourt County Republicans voting in Saturday’s firehouse primary stuck with the incumbents in two contested races for the board of supervisors, even though one of those incumbents is still a newcomer to politics.

In the vote for Amsterdam District supervisor, held Saturday afternoon at Lord Botetourt High School, incumbent Steve Clinton decisively defeated challenger Jim Ludington.

Clinton, who has served 18 years total on the board, described the race as the most competitive intraparty challenge he’s ever faced, and one that highlighted differing ideologies within the Republican Party. He felt validated that when it comes to local government, “what people really care about are schools and transportation and a flourishing economy.”

In the second vote, Saturday morning at Buchanan Elementary School, recently appointed Buchanan District supervisor Amy Stinnett White cruised to victory over her opponent, Will Smith.

“I am humbled by the support,” White said. “I am humbled by the win today and it only makes me want to work harder for the community.”