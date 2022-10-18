Cobb, Priddy top fundraisers in respective Roanoke City Council races

Independent David Bowers and Democrat Luke Priddy each had more than $6,000 on hand late last month - the most remaining campaign cash reported among the 11 Roanoke City Council candidates.

With less than three weeks until the vote, Bowers, running as an independent in the at-large council race, had $6,803 in his campaign account on Sept. 30. That's according to finance reports from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Priddy, who is running in a special election against a single opponent, had $6,022, according to his report.

Election day is Nov. 8, although early voting began last month.

Democrat and council incumbent Joe Cobb, the leading fundraiser of the election cycle, had $1,766 Sept. 30 of $41,510 raised over this campaign season, according to the reports.

Democrat Peter Volosin, the next-highest total fundraiser, had $1,719 Sept. 30 of the $32,821 he raised this cycle.

Bowers' big donor recently was retired hotel executive and former state senator Granger Macfarlane of Roanoke, who contributed $5,000 since Aug. 30, a report said. Bowers said Tuesday he now has about $10,000, having collected $4,000 this month from Business Leadership Fund, a Roanoke political action committee.

The other candidates in the at-large election, along with their balances on Sept. 30, are Democrat Vivian Sanchez-Jones, $5,834; Republican Dalton Baugess, $3,920; Republican Nick Hagen, $3,402; independent Preston Tyler, $2,488; Republican Maynard Keller, $848; and independent Jamaal Jackson, $0.

Today's totals could be higher because more money flowed to candidate committees during the nearly three weeks since Sept. 30. For instance, the Business Leadership Fund also designated Baugess and Keller for $4,000 checks in early October.

Voters will pick three people in that contest.

In the special election, Priddy's account grew recently after a $1,000 donation by Catherine Cash Greenberg of Roanoke and eight $500 contributions from individuals and organizations. The latter monies came from, among others, state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, for whom Priddy works as chief of staff; the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women; and the statewide PAC Energized For Change, which supports Democrats.

Republican Peg McGuire, the other contender in the special election, had $1,564 on Sept. 30. The Business Leadership Fund said it would also give McGuire $4,000.

Meanwhile, Jackson, making his first run for office, reported no financial activity by his campaign committee.

Jackson said Tuesday he allocated “more than $5,000” of his own money to campaign expenditures made “out of pocket” and accepted no donations. Asked why he didn't donate his money to his campaign and report it and all expenditures on publicly available reports, he said it wanted it clear that "I'm not doing anything with anybody's else money. It's strictly my money out of my own pocket."

State officials require another round of campaign committee financial reports on or before Oct. 31.