Cobb, Sanchez-Jones, Volosin win Roanoke City Council Democratic primary

Incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones along with Peter Volosin won Democratic nominations for Roanoke City Council Tuesday as the result of a city-wide primary.

First-time candidate Terry McGuire did not receive enough votes to advance to the regular election in November.

Cobb got the most votes – 3,111 – based on the uncertified tally on Tuesday night, with 22 of 23 precincts reported and with none of the four candidates topping 30%. Sanchez-Jones came next with 2,710 votes, while Volosin had 2,587 votes. McGuire had 2,309.

The ballot is now set at nine people running for three seats on Nov. 8.

It will list the three Democratic primary winners plus Republicans Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller and independent candidates David Bowers, Preston Tyler and Jamaal “J.L. Jackson. Jackson said Tuesday he qualified for the ballot as an independent candidate, though his ballot placement had not yet been confirmed with election officials.

Volosin, a real estate agent making his second run for Roanoke’s council, attributed his win in part to he and his campaign manager knocking on 5,750 doors. Asked if he’s interested in debating the other contenders, he said: “We’re at a very pivotal time in Roanoke’s story and having a good discussion about the issues between all nine of us candidates will help determine who’s going to win in November. Bring on debates.”

Sanchez-Jones and Cobb were in a city council meeting Tuesday night as the primary results were being processed.

McGuire, who works as a policy advocate at a nonprofit environmental law firm, thanked volunteers and donors.

“I am very, very, very proud of the campaign that we ran,” he said.

The city council general election campaign will play out as Roanoke is dealing with a continuing gun violence problem with which leaders continue to grapple.

