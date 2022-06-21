 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cobb, Sanchez-Jones, Volosin win Roanoke City Council Democratic primary

  • 0

Incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones along with Peter Volosin won Democratic nominations for Roanoke City Council Tuesday as the result of a city-wide primary. 

First-time candidate Terry McGuire did not receive enough votes to advance to the regular election in November.

Cobb got the most votes – 3,111 – based on the uncertified tally on Tuesday night, with 22 of 23 precincts reported and with none of the four candidates topping 30%. Sanchez-Jones came next with 2,710 votes, while Volosin had 2,587 votes. McGuire had 2,309.

The ballot is now set at nine people running for three seats on Nov. 8.

It will list the three Democratic primary winners plus Republicans Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller and independent candidates David Bowers, Preston Tyler and Jamaal “J.L. Jackson. Jackson said Tuesday he qualified for the ballot as an independent candidate, though his ballot placement had not yet been confirmed with election officials.

People are also reading…

Volosin, a real estate agent making his second run for Roanoke’s council, attributed his win in part to he and his campaign manager knocking on 5,750 doors. Asked if he’s interested in debating the other contenders, he said: “We’re at a very pivotal time in Roanoke’s story and having a good discussion about the issues between all nine of us candidates will help determine who’s going to win in November. Bring on debates.”

Sanchez-Jones and Cobb were in a city council meeting Tuesday night as the primary results were being processed.

McGuire, who works as a policy advocate at a nonprofit environmental law firm, thanked volunteers and donors.

“I am very, very, very proud of the campaign that we ran,” he said.

The city council general election campaign will play out as Roanoke is dealing with a continuing gun violence problem with which leaders continue to grapple.

+2 
Joe Cobb

Cobb

 Submitted image by Hoprich Photography
+2 
Vivian Sanchez-Jones

Sanchez-Jones

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times
+2 
Peter Volosin

Volosin

 Submitted photo
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

CASEY: Whither the Roanoke Tea Party?

The populist-politics organization formed in 2009, seemingly galvanized by the historic inauguration of President Barack Obama. But the group recently lost the domain name to their own website, RoanokeTeaParty.com. It’s up for sale and that’s giving me ideas.

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

Blacksburg officials look to implement new pay system

The town plans to implement a minimum wage of $15 an hour for its employees, one of several measures the locality is looking to soon adopt as part of an effort to address the impact of economic challenges that arose during the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert