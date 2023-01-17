Cody Rush, son of former state delegate, running for Montgomery County clerk

CHRISTIANSBURG — Cody Rush is launching a Republican campaign for Montgomery County circuit court clerk.

Rush, 34, is the son of former Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, who served on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors before his election to state office.

Incumbent Erica Conner, a Democrat re-elected in 2015 and the county's clerk since 2007, has not yet announced if she'll seek another term this year.

Rush said he began developing familiarity with the clerk’s office well over a decade ago when he was a member of the Young Republicans group at Christiansburg High School. Along with other local races, Rush said he helped out with the campaign of Conner’s predecessor, Allan Burke.

Rush said he knew Burke his entire life due to his dad’s own involvement in politics over the years.

On some of his reasons for seeking the position, Rush said he views locally-elected jobs as impactful — if not more impactful — as state and national ones.

“Local level leadership is more important than who we send to [Washington] D.C.,” Rush said in an interview Tuesday. “They have more of an impact on our daily lives than who we send to Washington.”

Rush said the clerk’s office handles a number of important day-to-day needs for residents. He listed functions such as the issuance of concealed handgun permits and marriage licenses and the recording of deeds and wills.

Residents interact with the office during some of the best and worst times of their lives, Rush said.

Other functions of the office include the recording of adoptions, divorces, election results and court judgements. The office also collects fines and costs from court proceedings.

Rush, noting Conner’s long-time control of the seat, said he’s looking to bring a fresh pair of eyes to the challenges facing the office.

“I think it’s just really important that we have strong conservative leadership running that office, and for the past 16 years, we haven’t had that,” Rush said.

Rush said his service in the Army includes more than a decade of experience in military leadership. He said that is what he believes sets him apart.

Rush, a fourth-generation service member, attended Virginia Tech on a four-year Army scholarship and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. In 2011, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science — with a minor in leadership — and was commissioned as an active duty armor officer. He was later assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as both a tank and scout platoon leader in the 1st Cavalry Division.

Rush deployed to Iraq in 2017 to support Operation Inherent Resolve, where his work included advising an Iraqi general officer to help defeat terrorist group ISIS and protect Baghdad, according to information in an announcement he released Tuesday.

Rush and his family moved to Northern Virginia in 2019 where took on a legislative liaison role that involved advising members of Congress and Army senior leaders on military, veterans and defense-related issues.

In addition to his degree from Tech, Rush holds two master’s degrees in information technology management and legislative affairs, respectively, from Webster University and George Washington University.

Rush’s campaign material touts goals of being fiscally conservative, modernizing the clerk’s office and protecting the county’s history. Regarding the history goal, he said he will continue efforts to digitize records, ensure citizens have access to records of historical significance and work with local historical societies to explore their ability to display historical documents to help them tell the community’s story.

Among other goals, Rush said he plans to establish an advisory committee that will review major decisions he’s considering. He said he will also like to explore the offering of plastic card versions of concealed carry permits, which are already provided elsewhere in the state. He said plastic permits are much more durable.

Rush currently lives in Riner with his wife and two children.

Conner, when asked Tuesday about this year's campaign, wrote in an email:

“I haven’t yet announced my plans, but I plan to soon, and will be sure to let you know when I do. Everything is going great in our office and the democratic process is alive and well in Montgomery County.”

Clerks of court are the only elected officials in the state to serve eight-year terms and are often among the highest-paid local officials.