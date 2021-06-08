Combat veteran Derek Kitts wins Democratic nomination in 7th House District

Kitts said he didn’t get to knock on as many doors that time around. It was the best part of the experience this time, and he learned from it.

“People want somebody to actually represent their values and care. I mean, you got candidates that want to put on a show, and they're more, as a friend of mine said, all hat and no cattle.

“Leadership comes in a lot of different forms, and I've done it in some of the most harshest conditions that you can imagine,” Kitts said. “And I always took pride in it because I was always responsible for other people's children. And I take the same responsibility now.”

Kitts said with him voters will get a candidate who grew up in rural Virginia and dedicated his life to service and who will work hard and listen.

Much of Kitts’ professional background was in the military. He spent more than two decades in the Army, where he served three combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Star medals and a Purple Heart, all for action in Iraq.