Combat veteran Derek Kitts wins Democratic nomination in 7th House District

Fairlawn business owner Derek Kitts will vie with GOP nominee Marie March for the 7th district House of Delegates seat in November.
Kitts won the nomination for the seat in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, beating out Floyd County agriculture advocate Tara Orlando.
Kitts credited his victory to his staff and volunteers.
“I can promise you, if it wasn't for them, I would not have the opportunity to talk to you today. We knocked 1,000 doors. We made 400 phone calls,” Kitts said. “It's not an individual thing, it's a team thing.”
Tara Orlando said she was disappointed that she didn’t win but was happy to see how close she got. Kitts bested her by 157 votes — 1,331 to 1,174.
Orlando said she will vote for Kitts, but she’s not confident he can beat March.
“He stays too much to the middle of the line. Marie March is the extreme opposite, and he’s right in the middle,” Orlando said. “Imagine a seesaw. You have the center, and then you have the two opposites. Only the opposites can make the other side go up or down; the middle doesn't do anything.”
A Christiansburg resident, Kitts ran an unsuccessful 2016 campaign for the 9th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Kitts said he didn’t get to knock on as many doors that time around. It was the best part of the experience this time, and he learned from it.
“People want somebody to actually represent their values and care. I mean, you got candidates that want to put on a show, and they're more, as a friend of mine said, all hat and no cattle.
“Leadership comes in a lot of different forms, and I've done it in some of the most harshest conditions that you can imagine,” Kitts said. “And I always took pride in it because I was always responsible for other people's children. And I take the same responsibility now.”
Kitts said with him voters will get a candidate who grew up in rural Virginia and dedicated his life to service and who will work hard and listen.
Much of Kitts’ professional background was in the military. He spent more than two decades in the Army, where he served three combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Star medals and a Purple Heart, all for action in Iraq.
School and educational equity will be his campaign focus between now and November, he said. He has also said previously that he will push for improvements to the region’s infrastructure, including expanding access to reliable broadband service that could bring economic opportunity to the region.
March, owner of Fatback Soul Shack and Due South BBQ in Christiansburg and a vocal supporter of former President Trump, was nominated in a three-way GOP firehouse primary in April. March bested Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins and business owner Lowell Bowman. March garnered 1,387 votes in the contest, or about 54 % of those casting ballots, with strong showings in Floyd and Pulaski.
The winner of the November election will replace Republican Nick Rush, who served as 7th District delegate since his first election in 2011. He is retiring from that office.