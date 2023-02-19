If the city of Roanoke adopts proposed new pay minimums this spring, more than half of the city’s general employees are in line to get some kind of raise this summer.

It would be the next in a series of big steps the city government has made to address inadequate pay over the last two years.

In October, Gallagher Human Resources completed a $125,000 compensation study for the city, which it plans to use to design and implement a fairer and more competitive pay structure for general employees.

However, employees in different city departments are frustrated over a lack of communication about the study’s results.

Numerous employees told The Roanoke Times that, following spring 2022 meetings explaining how to fill out pay and duty questionnaires for the study, Gallagher and the city have not organized in-person meetings to share the results of the study.

The employees asked that their names remain anonymous due to concerns about potential repercussions for speaking out.

Meanwhile, after waiting months for concrete information about what raises to expect and when, a group of city solid waste employees advocated for pay increases at a January city council meeting.

On Wednesday, the city provided The Roanoke Times a copy of contract documents with Gallagher, which state Gallagher “may summarize the study findings at the end of the project in an open session so employees may see the results.”

So far, though, the results of the study have not been presented in a regular city council meeting. Rather, they were shared with city council members during a “recessed session” in November.

While the recessed session was technically an open meeting, the city did not publicize it as an opportunity for employees to learn about the results of the compensation study.

Furthermore, the Roanoke Times could not find the term “recessed session” mentioned or legally defined in city code or state law. The agenda for the meeting does not appear to have included a section for public comment and it does not appear that the meeting was live streamed, as is standard practice for regular council meetings. It was also held at Melrose Branch Library, not in city council chambers, and no agenda packet was posted online for the meeting.

The city’s treatment of the recessed work session did comply with the letter of the law, and is common practice among localities of all sizes across the United States.

City Human Resources Director Angelia Vernon said employees have received updates about the compensation study from their managers and through email.

“The information has been provided at a high level overview to employees. ... Information was provided to the department heads so they could address questions in smaller groups or more one-on-one conversations with employees,” Vernon said.

The city recently announced its intention to give raises over the next three years designed to help close the gap between its employees and their counterparts in similarly-sized communities. But, Vernon said, the city has not finalized all the details of the new pay structure, so it has refrained from providing detailed information to minimize confusion due to the volume of the data.

Still, city employees say morale is an issue due to conflicting information and a lack of direct communication about the results of the study.

Some employees have also had questions about whether a former city of Roanoke HR employee was involved in developing the study on Gallagher’s end.

“A former employee of the city’s HR department did work for Gallagher and was initially on the project,” Vernon said. “However, the employee did not work on the city’s Compensation Study as they were reassigned to another Gallagher project. The reason being was due to potential concern of conflict of interest.”

The Roanoke Times’ investigation of the compensation study results has found that the results quantify what the city and employees already knew or suspected: Pay is low compared to Roanoke’s market peers and competition, and there is pay compression that must be addressed.

Gallagher’s compensation study results presentation is now available on the city’s website at roanokeva.gov/2752/Classification-and-Compensation-Study. The same web page also now includes a link to a job classification spreadsheet city employees can use to figure out the minimum amount they would make starting in July if the city council approves staff’s proposal for the first step toward a new pay structure.

Through a public records request, The Roanoke Times obtained employee pay data Gallagher used to perform the study. Based on that data, roughly two-thirds of the city’s employees are making less than they would under the proposed new minimums.

By July 2025, the goal is for everyone to be at their “target compensation,” a figure that may vary on an individual basis and be influenced by things like job position and tenure.

Vernon indicated that target compensation information is not yet available because the city still has decisions to make about things like how to reward tenure and whether to pursue more competitive pay for certain high-demand positions.

City Manager Bob Cowell said his goal is to tell everyone their proposed target compensation within the next five months.

“Ideally, if we can make that part of the conversation with the [upcoming fiscal year] budget, I think it would give everybody a little bit more ease, to say, ‘This is where we’re trying to get.’ Now, everything after that is dependent on the budget,” Cowell said.

In July 2024, the city hopes to move everyone to the halfway point between their new minimum and target compensation.

Importantly, that halfway point salary is not the same as the ‘midpoint’ on the proposed pay plan from the compensation study results presentation on the city’s website. Until the target compensations are announced, it is not possible to predict individual employees’ halfway point pay.

Like Cowell, Vernon stressed that the proposal is just that. What happens will depend upon city council approval and what the city’s budget and revenues can support.

However, Vernon said, the city is still pushing as hard as it can — and certainly harder than it has in decades — for pay increases.

All city employees received a 5% pay increase this year, and a 3% increase last year.

“The 5% ... is huge. We haven’t had an increase of that size in quite a while,” Vernon said.

Vernon indicated that raises already accomplished for public safety should also be encouraging.

“The increases that we’ve given to public safety are the biggest ever. We’ve never seen anything like that before,” Vernon said. “I’m excited about what we’re doing. ... I’ve been here 18 years and ... I’ve never seen these types of increases that we’ve done. I think it’s a huge accomplishment for the organization.”

Vernon also pointed out that she is not the first HR manager to have requested a compensation study for the city.

“We’re extremely, extremely excited. This is really positive. ... We haven’t been able to address compression, at this magnitude, for some time,” Vernon said.

She applauded Cowell and the members of city council for the commitment they have shown to addressing compensation concerns.

“What I’ve just been really excited about and appreciative of is the desire to address [pay issues]. Because once you have this information, then you do have to address it. And I think that’s probably been the hesitation over the years, and the affordability of addressing it,” Vernon said.