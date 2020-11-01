 Skip to main content
Community: Christiansburg announces Election Day closures
Community: Christiansburg announces Election Day closures

Town of Christiansburg facilities — including Town Hall, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and the Christiansburg Recreation Center — will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, for Election Day.

Solid waste (garbage and recycling) normally collected on Tuesdays will be collected on Monday, Nov. 2, along with Monday’s regularly scheduled collection.

Learn more about the 2020 election and how to vote in Montgomery County at www.montva.com/2020election.

Submitted by Melissa Demmitt

