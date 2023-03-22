A decision on a siting agreement for a solar facility in Henry was postponed yet again by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson was absent for the vote for a second time. His absence last month resulted in a 3-3 stalemate between the remaining supervisors. The decision to delay was made once again after recognizing another tie vote was likely.

The proposal by Constitution Solar is for a 4 megawatt solar generation facility in an open field near the intersection of U.S. 220 and Henry Road that would connect to Appalachian Power Co.'s grid. An area of 50 acres inside of the 160-acre property would be used for the solar facility.

A siting agreement is being worked out between the county and Constitution Solar since the location of the proposed solar farm is in an unzoned area of the county. Much of the lower half of Franklin County has no zoning.

Property owner Virgil Goode spoke on behalf of the project on Tuesday. He said possible runoff during construction, a concern brought up during last month's meeting, was unlikely due to the topography of the property. He also said property owners near the project have been supportive.

"We've not heard any objections from any of the landowners that live near it," said Goode, who is a former congressman and state legislator.

Despite the additional response from the property owner, supervisors seemed unchanged in their vote. Chairman Tim Tatum announced the vote would once again be postponed until next month.

Franklin County Ag Fair in doubt

This year's Franklin County Ag Fair could be in jeopardy. Daniel Tosh, director of tourism and marking for Franklin County, said he has been unable to find a company to provide rides for this year's fair.

Tosh said Brinkley Entertainment, which has provided rides for the fair in the past, announced they would not be providing any rides during the month of September which is the usual month of the fair. Other ride providers have declined to participate due to the smaller size of the fair, he said.

With deadlines nearing and weekends quickly booking up for possible fair performers and other acts, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith suggested postponing the fair for a year instead of rushing to put one together in a short amount of time.

Smith said holding off a year would help to not put as much pressure on county staff and allow more time to find quality rides and acts. "The options we have are dwindling by the week," she said.

Other supervisors pushed back on the suggestion to postpone the fair. Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell asked if the fair could be moved to August or later in the year around October or November to assure that a company can provide rides.

"All I have to say is, I'd really like to see this fair happen," Mitchell said.

Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff agreed with Mitchell. "Frankly, I think the county needs this fair," he said.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow suggested holding off on a decision for a week to allow Tosh more time to reach out to other companies to provide rides. Those options would be presented to supervisors during a budget hearing set for Tuesday.

Broadband expansion facing delays

Broadband in the county is being slowed by permitting bottlenecks as well as delays in Richmond. The county's applied for a Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant last year for more than $15 million to provide broadband internet to additional homes in the county.

The grant was created by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said localities were supposed to hear from Richmond by the end of the year who would be receiving a portion of the $50 million the state had allocated this year for the grant. "We still have not heard anything," he said.

As the county is facing delays from Richmond on grant funding, partners Shentel and Riverstreet Networks are facing delays in permitting. Those permits are necessary to run fiber and cable lines along power lines, roads, streams and even across railroad tracks.

Jessica Wilmer, Shentel representative and project manager, said some permits for broadband expansion are facing delays of six to nine months across the state due to the amount of grants provided by the state in the past few years. VATI grants as well as federal funding from the CARES Act has provided $846 million to localities in Virginia to expand broadband since 2017.

Even with delays, Sandy said projects are still moving forward in the county. A up-to-date report on current areas were broadband work is being done can be seen on the county's broadband authority website.