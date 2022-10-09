Contention, concern surround March, Williams nomination process

HILLSVILLE — State delegates Marie March of Floyd County and Wren Williams of Patrick County are set to faceoff in a courtroom over an assault charge later this year.

But the the two Republicans, competing against each other in a new House of Delegates district, are also in a politically charged situation over the method that will decide the nominee in next year’s election as both use words such as “liar,” “unfit for office,” and “bully” to describe each other.

The new 47th House District includes Carroll, Patrick, and Floyd counties, part of Henry County and the city of Galax. The district includes areas that are traditionally majority Republican.

March and Williams, both in their first legislative terms, know the winner of their intraparty race will make them the likely frontrunner in the 2023 general election.

That alone makes their race more intense.

At a Republican function in Wytheville last month, as Williams was leaving the meeting, March alleges that he made physical contact with her to the degree that she filed an assault charge. Williams has denied that.

At play that evening was the issue of the nomination process.

“They’re actually trying to rig a convention against me,” Williams said to police that evening, according to body-camera footage.

Williams says he would prefer a primary, which would include voting at regular precincts across the district. A convention, on the other hand, would be a set event in one location where nominations are traditionally decided by fewer people.

March declined a request for an interview about the ongoing politics. When asked over text message whether she supports a primary, March said to contact her campaign team.

“None of that is up to me. It is up to the GOP chairs in the district,” March said in a text message. “There’s a variety of ways to elect candidates including firehouse primary, convention, state primary.”

She provided a phone number for political consultant Chris Shores, whose phone went straight to voicemail when called, and the voice mailbox was full.

Shores and his wife Diana drew numerous comments from others, including Williams.

“The Shores are well known in the Republican Party of Virginia to work the party system and manipulate outdated rules and things like that, in order to rig the method of nomination,” Williams said. “They will help manipulate the chairman of the different units within the district, in order to determine what that method of nomination is going to look like … And they operate in a ‘catch me if you can’ fashion.”

“It is one of those things that is a little back-room,” said Phil Hawks, acting Carroll County party chairman. “It’s troubling, because to me, it kind of stinks of, well, in one way, it’s almost like an election rigging.”

Contacted by phone for comment about Chris Shores’ alleged activity in Carroll County, Diana Shores also declined to answer questions.

“We don’t give out any of that information, and we don’t have any comment on anything that you’d be working on in relation to any of the clients that we work for,” Diana Shores said. “I have no comment about any of the clients we may or may not have.”

Carroll County Republican David Riggen sent emails to fellow party members detailing his concerns.

Problems seemed to arise in Carroll County during an impromptu Republican meeting that was meant to coordinate volunteer planning efforts ahead of an October dinner fundraiser, Riggen said and Hawks confirmed.

“A couple of agitators started complaining and causing strife, which led to all this, which is just the undercurrent, apparently, of stopping the primary, so the people don’t have a right to vote who we appoint,” Riggen said. “Instead of fighting for the betterment of our country, we’re dividing ourselves up and not accomplishing anything, which is causing a lot of people to second-guess their volunteering in a situation like this.”

According to members of the party, Chris Shores was present at that unofficial Carroll County GOP organizational meeting in September.

“The Shores, they’ve been known for having a reputation for manipulating conventions, and that’s just something we’re not used to,” Hawks said. “In Carroll County, we have a storied history of holding primaries, and allowing our citizens to have a say in who represents them.”

Riggen sent an an email to fellow party members to share a text message received ahead of the unofficial September meeting. That text, according to Riggen’s email, was from Carroll County Board of Supervisors member Jody Early.

“If you two would like to come a little early you can meet with Chris Shores, an advisor to Marie March,” the text message reads. “He is going to help us change leadership in the party.”

Early said in an email that he is uninvolved.

“I have nothing to do with the change of leadership in the party,” Early wrote. “The extent of my interaction with our local party is as a committee member because I am an elected member of the Carroll County Board of Supervisors.”

When asked about the text message, he would neither confirm nor deny the authenticity of that interaction.

“Perhaps you should bother someone more aligned with your agenda,” Early said in the email.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, whose congressional district overlaps the 47th District, said he has heard about the rumblings, but he did not weigh-in on the debate over a primary, convention, or some other means of determining the Republican nominee.

“That’s up to the district committee to figure out, and I’ll leave it up to the district committee,” Griffith said during a phone call. “Obviously, it’s a very tense time for the two announced candidates.”

The district committee is automatically comprised of the chairpersons from the local Republican parties, Griffith said. In this case, five Republicans, each with a weighted vote based on their localities’ populations, will meet sometime in the early part of 2023 to decide the nomination method.

“Normally the district committee meeting is not a public meeting,” Griffith said. “This one is a little more contentious than some, but I have known of situations where they do it by phone.”

Continuing, Griffith said: “In theory, this could have some positive side effects. As people get interested in an election, more people will go, whether it’s a primary or a convention, or a mass meeting or firehouse primary. Whatever the committee decides to do. It has a tendency to bring more people into the party. Some will show up just once, but some will actually show up and become more active in the local units across the entire area.”