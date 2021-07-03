Councilman Sam Bishop joins race for Christiansburg mayor

The elected body could also see further change after the election if Hicks or Bishop wins — the two council members would still have two years left in each of their terms, meaning an appointment would need to be made to complete the remainder of the winner’s unexpired term.

This year’s election also comes amid a rocky period for town council, which has over the past years seen multiple clashes between several members and Hicks. Last month, council voted 4-2 to reprimand Hicks over a number of activities several council members deemed inappropriate and said undermined the public’s trust in town government.

Bishop joined Hicks in voting against the measure, with the former saying he found several problems with the reprimand resolution itself.

If elected mayor, Bishop said he’d like to continue pushing for greater transparency in town government. He said he’d like to help tear down notions that the town enjoys secrecy and wants to be available to the community.

While Bishop acknowledges that the mayor often doesn’t vote on matters (almost always in the case of a tie), he said the position is still tasked with providing valuable input on issues.