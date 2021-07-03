Councilman Sam Bishop joins race for Christiansburg mayor

Christiansburg Councilman Sam Bishop is now the third candidate in the race for mayor, further bolstering an already crowded election year for the town.
Bishop, who joined the council in 2014, will vie for the mayor’s post against incumbent Mike Barber and fellow council member Johana Hicks. They are the three who filed to become Christiansburg mayoral candidates by the deadline last month.
Bishop, who served as vice mayor from 2016 to 2017, said he had considered running for the mayor’s seat for a few years.
“It’s not just something that happened over night. I’ve been thinking about this for the last four years or so,” he said in an interview this past week. “I just feel that everyone, including myself, should have the opportunity to choose who they want.”
This year’s race will give Barber the most competition he’s seen since he was first elected as mayor in 2013, a year in which he ran unopposed. The mayor did face a single opponent in 2017, but comfortably fended off the challenge by winning 64% of the vote.
Christiansburg Town Council this year is set to see one of its single biggest shake ups in years as three current seat holders have decided against seeking re-election. A total of six candidates have since thrown their names in the race for three town council seats.
The elected body could also see further change after the election if Hicks or Bishop wins — the two council members would still have two years left in each of their terms, meaning an appointment would need to be made to complete the remainder of the winner’s unexpired term.
This year’s election also comes amid a rocky period for town council, which has over the past years seen multiple clashes between several members and Hicks. Last month, council voted 4-2 to reprimand Hicks over a number of activities several council members deemed inappropriate and said undermined the public’s trust in town government.
Bishop joined Hicks in voting against the measure, with the former saying he found several problems with the reprimand resolution itself.
If elected mayor, Bishop said he’d like to continue pushing for greater transparency in town government. He said he’d like to help tear down notions that the town enjoys secrecy and wants to be available to the community.
While Bishop acknowledges that the mayor often doesn’t vote on matters (almost always in the case of a tie), he said the position is still tasked with providing valuable input on issues.
Bishop is a native of the area. He served in the Army for just over two decades and is one of several former servicemen on town council. He has a degree in management and human resources from Bluefield College.
Bishop also spent 28 years with the Blacksburg Police Department, retiring in the mid- to late-2000s with the rank of captain.
Regarding the recent reprimand resolution against Hicks, Bishop said he voted against the measure simply because he found too many holes in it and pushed back against suggestions that he’s an ally of the councilwoman.
“I’m … on any council member’s side, if they’re doing [right],” Bishop said. “If we’re going to take action, I want to make sure we have our i’s dotted and t’s crossed. I can’t help what people think, but as I said earlier, I’m on the side of doing the right thing.”
Bishop said he found certain issues dated as they had occurred over a year ago. He said he didn’t see new evidence that warranted action against his colleague.
Bishop also had problems with an issue that involved Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg.
One of the incidents identified in the reprimand measure concerned a claim from Hicks that Rush had told her during a past discussion that bonds of over $10 million need to be put on the ballot, a point several town council members said is untrue.
The town is set to borrow $9.3 million to help pay for a multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road, a project Hicks has been a critic of and voted against. Council members balked at suggestions they deliberately kept the debt amount below $10 million to avoid letting voters decide the issue.
Rush wrote in an email that he didn’t recall a conversation with any council member about specific project funding issues. Hicks, however, maintained there was a conversation and a friend of the councilwoman told council last month she heard the conversation in question.
Bishop said his problem was with Rush’s comment about not recalling the conversation. The councilman said the delegate not recalling the exchange doesn’t mean the conversation didn’t occur.
Hicks and Barber each offered few comments on Bishop’s decision to run for mayor.
“Everybody has the right to run,” Barber said. “If he [Bishop] wants to run, he can run. Just like if I want to run, I’m going to run.”
Hicks, elected in 2019 after getting the most votes in a five-way race, reiterated some of her past campaign points about challenging convention.
“I feel like the citizens of Christiansburg are ready for a new direction for our town and someone [who] is willing to listen to all citizens and encourage participation with their local government,” Hicks wrote in an email. “Status quo has to go.”
Hicks also pointed out the diversity of the mayoral ticket. She is of Latin American descent, while Bishop is African-American.