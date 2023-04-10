Dozens came to the Salem City Council meeting Monday night to express displeasure with the city’s decision to replace its skate park with a slew of pickleball courts as a part of the Moyer Sports Complex renovations.

Three people spoke against the decision while many in the room applauded and held signs in support of the speakers, who criticized Salem’s decision, stating it was made at the expense of a vast skating community, and without public notice.

The nearly 30-year-old skate park was demolished last year as part of the city’s $27.5 million Moyer renovation, which had originally planned to replace the park with a new and improved version for its users. Instead the city decided to use the space for 10 more pickleball courts at the facility, for a total of 13.

City spokesman Mike Stevens said last week Salem officials started looking for alternate uses for the space shortly after renovations began in the fall.

The courts being added at Moyer will enhance the city’s reputation for holding competitive sporting events, according to Stevens.

“We already had planned to add 3 courts to the complex, so this will give us 13 new pickleball courts at Moyer,” he wrote. “Add those 13 to the 6 that already exist at the Oakey Field Complex on East Main Street, and the 6 that Roanoke College is considering, and the city would have 25 courts.

“That would enable Salem to competitively pursue regional and national pickleball tournaments that would benefit the entire region financially and add another piece to the sports tourism game plan.”

Speakers on Monday expressed displeasure with the city for not being transparent about the change, and for not having a concrete plan in place before making the decision.

They also spoke about what the park means to them and the youth in the community.

“The skate park has always been a haven for the youth of Salem, a place to block out the rest of the world and just be themselves,” Salem resident Catherine Elliot told the council. “I began roller skating last summer and immediately fell in love with the sport and I by no means a talented skater. But gliding on that blue concrete with the wind in my hair, all my worries melted away.”

Elliot said the park being only five minutes away was something she really enjoyed about living in the city, and for another speaker, it was a factor choosing to buy her house last fall.

“We were able to find a house on the same street as the skate park and we were both very excited, Kiersten Jones said. “Imagine our aggravation when the skate park was demolished two days after closing on our house, only to find out that the new skate park that was promised wasn't going to be built.”

Laura Saunders spoke about the love her son Kyle has for the park, and how it’s allowed him to pursue his passion of becoming a professional scooter rider, an extreme sport similar to skateboarding but with a lightweight scooter.

“If you could see him in motion, see his commitment and his dedication. You would know he's really good at what he does,” she said. "As parents we tell our kids they can be anything they want if they try hard enough."

Continuing, she said: “I am pleading with you tonight to prioritize giving Kyle and then many others like him a place in their hometown, where they can go to make those dreams happen.”

Mayor Renee Turk told those in attendance the city was actively working to find a new home for the skate park.

“We understand and we are working towards a resolution for you,” she said following the public comments. “It is something that we want to do in a great way, and we will come together. We have committees working on it.

“We have not forgotten. We will be working towards a great skate park for all of you all to be able to participate in. Salem takes care of its young people, and we will continue to do so.”

Turk said after the meeting the decision was not made public because no formal vote was taken on the change to the Moyer plans.

Roanoke Councilman Luke Priddy, who is also running as a Democrat the state Senate, was at the meeting, but did not speak.

However, following a meeting, he sent an email to The Roanoke Times expressing his thoughts on the matter.

“It was indicated to me in a budget briefing last week that I had with the City Manager in Roanoke that the City of Salem may be interested in contributing financially to the skatepark in Wasena,” he wrote.

“People, especially our youth, deserve access to positive recreational activities that they enjoy in their neighborhoods. I’d happily accept their assistance for the Roanoke Skate Park, but that doesn’t change a promise they made to their constituents.”