CTE school site announced; will be Roanoke County's largest capital project

Roanoke County Public Schools found the land where it wants to build the county’s largest capital project in its history — a new career and technical education facility.

The four parcels of land where the new center will be built is adjacent to Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School.

It will eventually replace the existing CTE facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962, according to school officials.

The announcement was made at a joint meeting between the school board and board of supervisors Tuesday evening.

School officials have noted the major problems with the current building, including its size and the fact that it is located in a floodplain, the latter being one of the main reasons renovation of the building is not a viable option.

The 23-acre site is being purchased by the school system for approximately $3.4 million, with the county also looking to secure a fifth parcel connected to the land, with the deal close to being finalized, according to school Superintendent Ken Nicely.

The owners of the land who have been negotiating with the county include two parcels owned by Mapsico Limited Company, one owned by Trent Harold Jr. and one owned by F C Land LLC, according to online county records.

Nicely said the school system is using the approximately $4.3 million in funds it will receive for capital improvements from the state this year to purchase the properties.

The total cost for building a new facility currently exceeds $80 million, according to the school system’s capital improvement plan, but the figure may change depending on the size of the facility.

It is the largest capital project the school system or county has ever undertaken, both in size and cost, according to RCPS and county officials.

The area was chosen considering a number of factors, and with the help of the 10-member Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee formed in a joint effort by the board of supervisors and the school board in August 2021.

For nearly a year, the committee worked to identify the future needs for a new CTE center in Roanoke County and to locate potential sites for the new center, according to the release.

They have also toured other CTE centers in Virginia in an effort to see how other centers operate and what facilities are needed to provide learning opportunities for students.

The committee evaluated the proposed scope of the project, and the majority of members voted to recommended the facility be 238,000 square feet, a little more than three times the size of the Burton center.

“This has been an exciting experience to be part of,” said Mike Altizer, chairman of the committee, in the release. “I want to thank the members of the committee for their hard work and their careful and thoughtful deliberations as together we searched for the right place to locate this new CTE center."

The breakdown is 178,000 square feet for program space, 34,000 for a mechanical and common area and 26,000 feet for outdoor covered storage.

The committee came to that consensus after touring facilities in Loudoun County and the Massanutten Tech Center in Harrisonburg, while also considering the future growth of the county and the addition of new programs for students.

The main takeaways when figuring out the size it should be was increased space for programs, increasing the number of programs offered, inclusion of more students, collaboration among students and flexibility in working with industry, according to the committee.

Though not all members of the citizens committee agreed, and expressed the facility was too big and not in line with what the school system's plan, cost was not a factor in the committee's recommendation, according to a few members.

Last year there were approximately 900 students who attended Burton, but the CTE school also had to turn down 300, partially due to the limited space of the facility, according to the committee’s presentation.

High schoolers grades 9-12 from across Roanoke County dual-enroll at the Burton Center, traveling from their base schools to attend in blocks that amount to a few hours and days a week.

The center offers a wide range of programs, including cosmetology, game design, culinary arts, mass communication and automotive technology, among others.

Nicely said more programs will be added when the new center is built. When exactly that will be is still up in the air, according to both county and school officials.

A concrete date for when construction would begin or be completed has yet to be determined, though some officials have expressed a hope to break ground in the next few years.

The county and school system are hoping to use a mix of funds including state grants, carryover funds from the end of the next few fiscal years and capital improvement funds, which the county is willing to give the school system in advance in the next year or two.

The county has a system for capital improvements that runs on a three-year cycle, with $17 million going to the county one year and the other two years it goes to the school system, as it has more infrastructure to maintain.

Deputy County Administrator Rebecca Owens said the county could front the school system for four of its years, or $68 million, potentially as soon as July 1, 2023.

She said the timetable depends on how the school system chooses to use the funds, as it has other capital needs at W.E. Cundiff Elementary and Glen Cove Elementary.

It also depends on when a site plan is ready to be submitted to the Virginia Public School Authority, which is required before funding is approved by the state organization, Owens said.

Under that funding method, the school system would take out a 20-year bond, and the county would take another $4 million, with the remaining funding coming from the aforementioned revenue sources.

Supervisors' Chairman Paul Mahoney said the county will also continue to collaborate with the school system on alternative funding sources, including potentially leasing the building from the eventual developer until it is paid off.

The committee has also been tasked with looking into the viability of using solar panels as a means to generate electricity it could potentially sell back to Appalachian Power, Mahoney said.

A grant program launched by the state this year would also potentially allow the school to receive funding for the project, but would be capped at 20% of the total cost, he said.

“This is a major project for the school system and the overall community,” Mahoney said. “We are committed to funding this, and will look at all the options and collaborate with the school system over the next several months to determine how to best do that.”

Mahoney and Nicely have both stressed the collaboration with local business and industries in the region as a necessity for designing programs which meet the needs of employers and have students ready to join the workforce upon graduating from high school.

“There is a lot of good money to be made in certain trade programs right out of school,” Mahoney said, noting that college is not the only option for students. ”It also makes our area more attractive to different businesses and industries.”

Mahoney noted before Tuesday's meeting that the project would be more collaborative between the two governing bodies than is typical for school construction due to the size and scope.

“We will be working on a lot of the details over the next several months,” he said. "We have one chance to get this right."