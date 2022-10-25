Current cost of $90 million estimated for Roanoke County CTE facility

Roanoke County officials have a better idea of the funding it will need to build its new career and technical education facility after hearing from two engineering and architectural firms Tuesday evening.

The estimate from Balzer and Associates and RRMM Architects is approximately $90 million for the largest capital project in the county's history, the Board of Supervisors and School Board were told during the meeting.

However, the county is likely not prepared to fund the building until 2024 or 2025, according to county officials, so the actual cost is likely to be higher.

The county announced in July it would purchase four parcels off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School for the new center.

It will eventually replace the existing CTE facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962, according to school officials.

The 23-acre site is being purchased by the school system for approximately $3.4 million, with the county looking to secure a fifth parcel connected to the land, with that deal said to be close to being finalized at the time.

On Tuesday night, the county elected leaders were told that construction and supplies alone account for nearly $72 million of the total cost, with a variety of softer expenses such as inspections, design and outfitting the building with supplies and equipment accounting for the other nearly $18 million.

Representatives from the engineering companies said another $6.5 million could be added to the final cost depending on if county officials want to add programs to the curriculum like collision repair, dental assistant, medical assistant, home health and veterinary technician.

The same exact project design is estimated to cost approximately $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and approximately $96.7 million for the same time in 2025.

Supervisor Chair Paul Mahoney said the county is still trying to figure out exactly how it will fund the new school, but he said he’s open to multiple funding options, including the possibility of leasing the school to own through a state program.

He also said if the due diligence on the property purchased to build the school is done by December as planned, he would be ready to move forward with hiring a firm to do the official design and planning for the schools, a process that usually takes up to a year to complete.

The county was also briefed last month that it might end up with a $15 million surplus, which could be used towards the project, he said.

The county has a system for capital improvements that runs on a three-year cycle, with $17 million going to the county one year and the other two years it goes to the school system.

Deputy County Administrator Rebecca Owens said in July the county could potentially front the school system for four of its years, or $68 million, potentially as soon as July 1, 2023.

A summary of the plan by the two firms shows an estimated building size of 150,000 to 200,000 square feet, with a portion of the building being two stories and at least 250 parking spaces with overflow areas for events.

The initial size recommendation is smaller than what the 10-member Career and Technical Education Advisory Committee, formed by the board of supervisors and the school board, recommended earlier this year.

The committee recommended a facility with 178,000 square feet for program space, 34,000 for a mechanical and common area and 26,000 feet for outdoor covered storage.

The county is still looking into using solar power at the facility, and the CTE Citizen's Committee recommended an independent study be conducted to see best do that.

Proponents of adding a solar component to the project have said it could save the school system money on its electric bill, as well as taking advantage of possible state and federal tax credits and grants.

Both the supervisors and the school board seemed to agree solar is at least worth looking into further, but no exact determination on how it would be incorporated was decided upon.

School officials have noted the major problems with the current building, including its size and the fact that it is located in a floodplain, the latter being one of the main reasons renovation of the building is not a viable option.

Last year there were approximately 900 students who attended Burton, but the CTE school also had to turn down 300, partially due to the limited space of the facility, according to county officials.