Debated Roanoke County hotel, town home project returns

A proposed mixed-use development near the park-and-ride off of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County near the Salem city limits continues to draw pushback from residents in adjacent neighborhoods.

The project designed by ABoone Real Estate, Inc., which aims to build a hotel and a number of town homes across the street from the park-and-ride on Edgebrook Road, is scheduled for a planning commission hearing Tuesday .

The land is currently zoned for low density single family housing, but developer Alexander Boone is hoping for a mixed-use rezoning so the hotel can be included with the 85 town homes.

Boone’s company bought the approximately 32-acre lot off of Edgebrook Road from Joe Thomas in December, according to county records. Though a sale price is not listed, county records state the property to be assessed for tax purposes at $522,500.

The project first brought to the public’s attention at a community meeting in March was originally slated to have no more than 70 town homes and include a commercial building.

Boone and his company withdrew that rezoning application after the community meeting, and removed offices from the commercial building after multiple complaints by citizens in the neighboring Fairways at Hanging Rock subdivisions.

The revamped plan submitted last month moves the location of the four-story hotel to another part of the parcel, and the additional town homes would now go where the commercial offices were originally supposed to be, according to Boone.

A majority of the neighbors at the meeting spoke against the project at the time, mostly citing increased traffic and viewshed issues as their main concerns.

Boone has maintained the neighbors’ views of the project would be buffered due to the tree line at the part of the property closest to Fairways at Hanging Rock.

Lynn Bledsoe, who lives in that neighborhood, said she plans to speak against the project at Tuesday’s meeting.

While the project falls within the county’s land use map, she believes the map is outdated.

“This future land use map was created in 1995. … In 1995, neither section of The Fairways at Hanging Rock, Innsbrook, or a majority of the other homes shown on this map had even been built,” she said.

Boone has maintained the project will not cause a huge uptick in traffic, and a study from VDOT agrees with that assertion.

“I’ve sat there multiple times at the busiest points in the day, and traffic has never been an issue,” he said last week.

Boone has also stated he cannot build single family homes at the site, because it would require the entire lot be graded and the homes would not sell for as much as they do in adjacent neighborhoods due to the location and proximity to the interstate.

“We cannot expect to sell $500,000 homes adjacent to the park and ride and Interstate 81 where approximately 60,000 cars pass daily,” he wrote in an email Friday.

Boone said in the spring the homes would be sold, and that he was unsure about costs with current market conditions and the price of supplies, but he estimated it could be anywhere from $250,000 to more of the $400,000 range.

Neighbors have also expressed concerns about the hotel not being needed and possibly not being maintained into the distant future.

Boone has also said it is something he’s considered.

“I have to ensure that the hotel in Edgebrook Park is beautiful and well maintained, as it is the entrance to a multi-million dollar community,” he wrote. “I have a significant investment at stake and a highly vested interest in a quality hotel development. I will ensure it is done well.”

The planning commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Roanoke County Administrative Building.

The five-member commission will vote on a recommendation as to whether the property should be rezoned or not, with the board of supervisors ultimately casting the deciding vote as to whether the project will be permitted or not.