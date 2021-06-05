Del. Charles Poindexter faces challenge from Patrick County's Wren Williams

Del. Charles Poindexter, a former Franklin County supervisor who has served in the General Assembly since 2008, is facing a challenge from Patrick County lawyer Wren Williams in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

They are vying for their party’s nomination in the 9th House District, which covers 20 of Franklin County’s 23 precincts. The 9th House District delegate represents parts of Franklin and Henry counties and all of Patrick County.

Three of Franklin’s precincts are in the 22nd House District, where Del. Kathy Byron is being challenged by Isaiah Knight in a Republican primary.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in the county’s 23 precincts and close at 7 p.m.

This year marks the second time that Poindexter has faced a primary challenge — in 2017, he defeated Justin Washer before winning reelection that November with his win over Democratic opponent Stephanie Cook.

Williams is a first-time candidate for elected office. He is the former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee.

The winner faces Democratic candidate Bridgette Craighead in the Nov. 2 general election.

The Dudley and Rocky Mount East precincts are split, meaning some eligible voters will cast ballots in the Poindexter-Williams race, while others will cast ballots in the Byron-Knight race.