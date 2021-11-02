Del. Terry Austin wins reelection in 19th House District race

Del. Terry Austin clinched the 19th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday with 79% of the vote, as of press time.
Austin will serve his fifth term representing the district that covers Alleghany County, Covington, the town of Bedford and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties.
The delegate beat out two Bedford County residents, Dean Davison running as a Libertarian and Wendy Rowden running as a Democrat.
Rowden won about 19% of the vote and Davison took 2% as of press time with two-thirds of the district's precincts reporting.
Austin, who owns a Buchanan-based electrical company that specializes in commercial airfield lighting, is a former Botetourt County supervisor who was elected to the General Assembly in 2013.
As a state delegate, he sits on the Appropriations, Transportation, Rules and Joint Rules committees. He is a member of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, a nonpartisan organization that advises the legislature on matters related to state government agencies, policies and programs.
Austin is also a member of the Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability. He said transportation is a major priority for him in his next term as he looks to continue improvements to Interstate 81 and extend passenger rail in the region.
He said studies showed nearly $4 billion in needed improvements to Interstate 81 and he hopes to secure the rest of the money needed to improve traffic and safety along the busy highway corridor.
“The more rail travel we get, the fewer cars we’ll have to deal with on 81,” he said.
He said he would also continue to focus on expanding broadband access and encouraging economic development throughout the 19th District.
“I think I have a track record of trying to get things done and trying to grow the economy of Virginia,” Austin said. “I’m forward looking in regards to transportation, economic development, job opportunity and education. I try to look to the future and build opportunity for people in our region and I want to continue to advance those goals.”