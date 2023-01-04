Del. Wren Williams found not guilty of assaulting Del. Marie March

WYTHEVILLE — State Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was found not guilty of assaulting political adversary Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, during a court hearing Wednesday morning.

Judge Becky Moore ruled that March’s attorneys fell short of establishing that Williams intentionally bumped into her while exiting a Republican meeting in Wytheville in September 2022.

“It’s very clear there was a touching, Wren Williams admits to that,” said Jimmy Turk, Williams’ attorney, during closing remarks. “The question is whether or not he beyond a reasonable doubt unlawfully touched her, or whether this touch was unintended.”

Using surveillance camera footage and a witness testimony as evidence, Turk said the contact was accidental.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Hagwood said the contact was clearly intentional, using witness testimony as proof.

“The bottom line is it was an unwanted touching that was purposeful,” Hagwood said during closing remarks. “We have met our burden to prove it was assault and battery.”

But the judge said the evidence fell short of proving that contact between Williams and March in a crowd of people was intentional.

During her testimony, March said she was not expecting and did not see the contact coming, but she was able to brace herself to keep from falling.

“I was talking to people and he slammed into me,” March said. “After he slammed into me, everyone gasped… moments later, I heard him mutter, ‘oh, sorry,’ from a distance.”

Williams testified that he was going to stop at a table nearby to sign out of the event, and did not know beforehand that March was in a circle of people blocking the doorway.

“When I was walking out… something grabbed my shoulder and twisted me around… I guess I had bumped into her somehow,” Williams said. “I said ‘oops, I’m sorry.’ It was like reflexive, I didn’t know who I ran into, I would have said it to anyone.”

He said he was trying to leave with his pregnant wife and legislative assistant.

“She said, ‘you did that on purpose,’” Williams said. “I said, ‘no Marie, I didn’t bump you,’ and that’s when I left.”

Leaving the courtroom, March said she had no comment, except that she is very disappointed. Williams called the accusations a political hit-job.

Inside the courtroom, the two delegates described their relationship.

“I don’t really know him,” March said of Williams. “I’m just running against him in an election.”

March said she considers Williams an adversary. Williams testified otherwise.

“I consider her a friend, got no issues with her,” Williams said of March during the court proceeding. “I don’t think she considers me a friend.”

Hagwood responded, saying Williams nor March can be re-elected to the same political seat they are running to hold.

The first-term Republicans were shifted into a shared new Virginia House of Delegates district when political maps were redrawn last year. They are running against each other in a primary election scheduled for June.

The Virginia General Assembly, March and Williams included, convenes for its annual lawmaking session next week, on Jan. 11.