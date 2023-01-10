Democrat Lily Franklin enters race for new 41st House District

A Democratic candidate will run for an open seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, joining two Republicans.

Blacksburg resident Lily Franklin announced she is launching her campaign this week for Virginia’s 41st House District. It’s a new district for the November election, covering eastern Montgomery County and western Roanoke County, with no current incumbent.

“My SWVA roots go deep,” Franklin said on her campaign website. “I can put a proven record, established contacts, and an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of our Commonwealth’s government to work for SWVA in the newly created district.”

Franklin has a campaign kickoff event set for Saturday in Catawba.

Franklin, 28, is former chief of staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke. She is a graduate of Northside High School in Roanoke County, and Longwood University in Farmville.

"I know the problems we face in SWVA because I live here," Franklin said on her website. "I can bring concrete solutions to these problems from Richmond because I’ve worked there."

Republicans Chris Obenshain, who announced in April 2022, and Lowell Bowman are also declared running for the district. Details on a Republican primary election process have not yet been publicized. If a districtwide primary is chosen, the date chosen for those is June 20.

Obenshain is a prosecutor in Montgomery County, and cousin of Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. Bowman, who owns several businesses and also farms, ran for state House previously in 2021, losing to Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, in a Republican primary.

Winner of the election in November will serve a two-year term in the House of Delegates. The General Assembly convenes Wednesday for the 2023 lawmaking session.