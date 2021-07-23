 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democratic candidate drops out of 17th House race; Head now unopposed
0 comments
top story

Democratic candidate drops out of 17th House race; Head now unopposed

{{featured_button_text}}
mg polling places 100618 (copy)
MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

With his Democrat opponent withdrawn, Virginia House Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, is presently without an opponent to contest his bid for re-election in November.

Former Democrat candidate Becca Keeney submitted a withdrawal form to the Roanoke County elections office last week, said Registrar Anna Cloeter. The form does not provide any reason why Keeney withdrew.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neither Keeney nor the Roanoke County Democratic Committee responded to multiple requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

Under state law, political parties are allowed to use their own rules in nominating someone else to a vacated candidacy. It is unclear whether that will happen in this case.

Head has held office in state government since 2012. The 17th District he represents covers parts of Botetourt, Roanoke and Roanoke County.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Blacksburg clerk appointed
Govt and Politics

New Blacksburg clerk appointed

Lorraine Spaulding has been formally appointed as clerk of the town of Blacksburg, a position that opened up after the job’s long-time holder Donna Boone-Caldwell announced that she will be retiring next month.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert