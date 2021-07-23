Democratic candidate drops out of 17th House race; Head now unopposed

With his Democrat opponent withdrawn, Virginia House Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, is presently without an opponent to contest his bid for re-election in November.

Former Democrat candidate Becca Keeney submitted a withdrawal form to the Roanoke County elections office last week, said Registrar Anna Cloeter. The form does not provide any reason why Keeney withdrew.

Neither Keeney nor the Roanoke County Democratic Committee responded to multiple requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

Under state law, political parties are allowed to use their own rules in nominating someone else to a vacated candidacy. It is unclear whether that will happen in this case.

Head has held office in state government since 2012. The 17th District he represents covers parts of Botetourt, Roanoke and Roanoke County.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

