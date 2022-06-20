Democratic primary for Roanoke City Council is Tuesday

Tuesday is the final day to cast ballots in the Democratic primary election for Roanoke City Council.

Voters will choose three candidates from a four-name June 21 ballot to advance to the next round. The candidates, in alphabetical order, are incumbent Joe Cobb, Terry McGuire, incumbent Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin.

The winners of Tuesday's vote will advance to the regular election, which is scheduled on Nov. 8. That day, voters will pick people for three council seats in the regular election and one seat in a special election.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those still getting to know the candidates can go online at roanokedemocrats.com to watch a replay of a moderated discussion between them that took place last week.

The polling places for several Roanoke voters have recently moved. The Peters Creek precinct will vote at William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW. The Summit Hills precinct will vote at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2216 Peters Creek Road. In addition, that portion of the Summit Hills precinct south of Shenandoah Avenue now belongs to the Lee-Hi precinct, whose members vote at Grace Church, 2731 Edgewood St. SW.

A polling place list can be found at: https://www.roanokeva.gov/780/Voter-Registration-Elections.

You can enter your address and receive the address of your polling place at:

Forms of identification accepted at the polling places include a driver's license, ID card issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, employment ID with photograph, military ID, student ID, nursing home resident ID, voter ID, U.S. passport or a current utility bill, bank statement or paycheck or government check bearing the name and address of the voter.

Those who do not present identification can still vote by signing a declaration called an ID Confirmation Statement or casting a provisional ballot. Those who complete a provisional ballot must provide identification to voting officials by noon Friday for the ballot to count.

