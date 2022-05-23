Democrats Lewis, DeVaughan earn nominations in 6th and 9th

Two Democratic U.S. House hopefuls in Western Virginia have secured party nominations and will challenge incumbent Republican congressmen during midterm elections in November.

In Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, Democrat Taysha DeVaughan from Wise County is running against U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, who seeks a seventh term. DeVaughan was nominated recently by the 9th District Democratic Party.

DeVaughan works as a coordinator for the Appalachian Community Fund, a nonprofit with a mission to support social change. Among other involvement, she chairs the Virginia Council on Environmental Justice as a governor’s appointee, and was former president of Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards.

“Too often big corporations and executives’ needs are put before the community and the hardworking people of the 9th,” DeVaughan said in a statement. “The miners, the teachers, the healthcare providers, and the aging population of the 9th, families along with young people who are fleeing need to know that someone is going to fight for them and their futures every day.”

The Oklahoma native has been a Virginia resident since 2011, lives in Big Stone Gap with her son, and is an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation, according to her online bio. DeVaughan is the first woman to earn a 9th District main political party’s nomination for Congress, a press release said.

In the press release, DeVaughan said it is important that girls who look like her, both in the Comanche Nation and in the 9th District, see that they can run for political office. She sees traditional family values and the personal faiths held close by voters as building blocks to enhance the 9th district’s future, the press release said.

So far, DeVaughan has raised about $10,000 for her campaign, according to data available through the Virginia Public Access Project. Meanwhile, the incumbent Griffith is reporting $450,000 in campaign finances.

In Virginia’s 6th Congressional District, Democrat Jennifer Lewis from Waynesboro is running against third-term U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.

But first this year, Cline faces a GOP primary in June, against Merritt Hale of Frederick County.

Lewis, who announced her candidacy in 2021, said on Facebook last week she was declared the 6th District’s Democratic nominee. The mental health worker and community advocate is running for a second time against Cline. She lost that race in 2018.

Lewis’ website lists healthcare, environment, criminal justice reform, working families, education, agriculture, infrastructure and rural broadband as key platform issues. Her fundraising efforts are at almost $35,000 so far, compared to nearly $457,000 raised by Cline.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.