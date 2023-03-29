CHRISTIANSBURG — Derek Kitts is making a third attempt at public office.

Kitts, 54, formally announced this week that he’s running for Montgomery County supervisor in District B, which is located in the central part of the county and includes the town of Christiansburg.

Kitts, a Democrat, previously made unsuccessful bids for the 9th Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and for the old 7th House of Delegates District seat that was eventually won by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.

“My wife told me I just should have done that in the first place,” Kitts said jokingly about his decision to run for supervisor. “I just want to help people. I don’t think there’s a greater honor than to represent the people you live next door to.”

Similar to the previous offices Kitts sought, District B has long trended Republican.

Supervisor Sherri Blevins, whose term ends this year, is a Republican, while her two predecessors each served as Republicans. Former Republican Supervisor Doug Marrs ran unopposed in District B in both 2003 and 2007.

Blevins has decided against running again and is the only supervisor this year not seeking reelection.

Despite the district’s longtime Republican leanings, Kitts said he tries to be moderate in his politics and has made efforts to reach across the aisle. He brought up recent conversations he’s had with Republican Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin.

“I’m not intimidated by a whole lot of anything,” he said. “I think we’re going to do well because voters know who I am.”

Partisanship around issues at the local level is blurrier, Kitts said.

“When you talk to your neighbor, you don’t have to talk politics. People are going to tell you what’s wrong,” he said.

Kitts said he’s gone to great lengths to learn as much as he can about county issues. He’s attended recent board meetings, and he said he’s gone through the current year’s budget and the next one that’s being proposed.

Kitts said the current school resource officer situation is one he’s also paid attention.

The county is currently grappling with Christiansburg’s decision earlier this year to eventually end its funding of three SRO positions and effectively pull those officers out of town’s schools.

In response, the new county budget proposed several weeks ago called for $673,605 to fund the addition of five sheriff department employed SROs in Christiansburg schools. Partin, however, has said seven SROs, including one supervisor as wells as a clerical employee, are the minimum numbers needed to address the needs in each of the town’s schools — a plant that would cost approximately $1 million.

Kitts said he supports the county covering the additional SRO jobs and favors Partin’s recommendation.

Kitts said he also has some concerns with how the board has responded to the real estate reassessment. Property values across the county went up by an average of 30%. That means real estate tax bills for many would have gone up significantly even if the county would have kept its current tax rate of 89 cents.

In response to the reassessment, supervisors decided to advertise a real estate tax rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value, which means whichever rate they approve late this spring can’t go above that number. While supervisors will substantially cut the tax rate, the advertised rate is still a few cents above the revenue neutral rate, according to figures previously presented by the county.

Kitts said his own property value went up by 36%. He said he has concern for people living on fixed incomes.

While the county does have growing needs, he called the decision to advertise a 73-cent tax rate “shortsighted.”

“If you advertise higher, you can go lower. But you give yourself the freedom,” he said. “I think we should have the flexibility. You shouldn’t handcuff yourself.”

Kitts, a Christiansburg resident, runs a small Fairlawn-based printing operation called Virginia Blue Star Printing.

Kitts spent more than two decades in the Army, where he served three combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, all for action in Iraq. Kitts said he earned a master’s in public administration from Virginia Tech in December.