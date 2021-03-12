Despite ruling, Roanoke County wildlife center expects lawsuit to continue

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke won another victory this week in a prolonged legal dispute when a judge decided neighbors lack standing to sue against new construction at the animal rehabilitation facility.

“It’s a win for us, but we fully expect this will be continued in higher court,” said SVWC Executive Director Sabrina Garvin. “We can enjoy the couple days until they file the paperwork, then it’s back to court.”

Plans are grounded to build an aviary for recovering raptors, pending the resolution of lawsuits from four neighbors accounting for three parcels that share a driveway with the wildlife center at the end of Coleman Road in Roanoke County.

“We would just like it to end so we can focus on rehabbing the wildlife,” Garvin said. “Each time it goes to court, it costs money to the center, and Roanoke County.”

Progress building a large cage for ailing raptors to stretch their wings has not advanced since 2018, when Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors permitted construction as a special use, an action that preceded the ongoing neighborly legal disputes.

Most recently, the suing neighbors submitted a revised complaint after their second attempted lawsuit was denied standing by a judge in November .